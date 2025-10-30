On Wednesday, the House of Representative conducted the screening of the newly appointed service chiefs.

Those screened are Olufemi Oluyede, a lieutenant general, as chief of defence staff (CDS); Waidi Shaibu, a major general, as chief of army staff (COAS); Idi Abbas, a rear admiral, as chief of naval staff (CNS), and Sunday Aneke, an air viice marshal, as chief of air staff (CAS).

The House, however, deferred action on the outcome of the exercise till the next legislative day (Thursday) when it might confirm the appointees.

The screening followed a formal request by President Bola Tinubu, who earlier on Tuesday transmitted a letter to the House, which was read on the floor by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

The president had urged lawmakers to give “expeditious consideration” to the nominees, citing the urgency of strengthening the country’s defence leadership amid persistent security threats.

Consequently, the House on Wednesday constituted an ad hoc committee to screen the military lraders appointed on 24 October.

The committee that conducted the exercise was chaired by the Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson. Members of the Committees on Army, Navy, and Air Force also participated in the joint session.

The service chiefs’ appearance before the House ad hoc committee followed their confirmation by the Senate earlier in the day, after a closed-door screening that lasted over two hours.

Declaring the session open, Mr Benson underscored the constitutional importance of the exercise, describing it as a vital mechanism for ensuring accountability and transparency in national security management.

“The process is not merely ceremonial; it is a critical mechanism for ensuring accountability, transparency, and public confidence in our national security leadership,” he said.

“Our country today faces its boldest threats from terrorism, banditry, and maritime insecurity. Nigerians expect results, and we in the House of Representatives share that expectation. Therefore, this screening offers an opportunity to interact candidly with the nominees, assess their understanding of the current security landscape, and hear their strategic plans for restoring peace and stability.”

Mr Benson assured that the committee would be “firm, thorough, and objective” in its assessment, stressing that the goal was to ensure that only the most capable and visionary leaders were confirmed to serve at a critical moment in the country’s history.

He added, “We are partners in progress, united by a shared commitment to Nigeria’s security, peace, and prosperity.”

Chief of Defence Staff

Appearing before the Committee, Mr Oluyede expressed confidence in his capacity to lead the armed forces through a period of significant national security challenges.

“Mr Chairman, I appear before you today to be confirmed as the 19th Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, following the recent changes in the top hierarchy by Mr President and Commander-in-Chief,” he began.

Mr Oluyede, who is the outgoing COAS, said the army had recorded “significant administrative and operational achievements” under his leadership.

He added that his decades of exposure to security management at various levels had equipped him to steer the military towards greater efficiency and unity.

“I have served this great nation as an officer of the Nigerian Army for over three decades across the junior, middle, and senior cadres of the military profession. My exposure at the strategic level of military management has prepared me for the responsibilities that lie ahead.”

Mr Oluyede, the 34th COAS, said he viewed his nomination as “a privileged opportunity to be in the driver’s seat and bring about more positive changes” within the armed forces.

He pledged to sustain ongoing reforms, improve the welfare of personnel, and deepen collaboration among the services to strengthen joint operations.

He emphasised the need for collaboration among the services and between Nigeria and its neighbours, stressing that national security required a “united effort by all Nigerians” and stronger bilateral partnerships.

Chief of Army Staff

In his presentation, Mr Shaibu said his 30 years of military experience had equipped him with the skills and vision needed to reposition the Nigerian Army for greater efficiency and professionalism.

A graduate of Mechanical Engineering, with three master’s degrees in Public Administration, Strategic Studies, and Security Strategic Studies, Mr Shaibu pledged to build on the achievements of his predecessors while introducing reforms that will improve troops’ welfare and operational readiness.

“With my wealth of experience in combating insurgency and managing field operations across the country, I intend to inject new vigour into our training and operational planning,” he told lawmakers.

He added that under his command, the army would “create an enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive” and restore public confidence in the military’s role in ensuring internal stability.

Chief of Naval Staff

Mr Abbas highlighted his extensive background in maritime operations, command appointments, and strategic defence coordination.

“With my experience, I am confident in my ability to move the navy forward and enhance operational efficiency,” he said, promising to strengthen naval presence across Nigeria’s territorial waters and tackle maritime insecurity, oil theft, and piracy.

Chief of Air Staff

On his part, Mr Aneke said his leadership would focus on innovation, discipline, and long-term planning to build a modern, capable, and technologically advanced air force.

“My focus will be on leadership, innovation, and planning, ensuring that the Air Force remains effective and forward-looking,” he said, stressing the need for continuous training, air fleet modernisation, and personnel welfare.