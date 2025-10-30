A presidential aide on Wednesday said the screening and confirmation of the newly appointed service chiefs by the Senate reflected mutual collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government.

The Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Bashir Lado, stated this in a statement shortly after the Senate confirmed the appointments.

Mr Lado, who represented Kano Central Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015, expressed appreciation to the lawmakers for the prompt consideration and approval of the nominees.

“I extend my profound appreciation to the President of the Senate, the Senate Leadership, and Distinguished Senators for the prompt and thorough consideration that led to the confirmation of the new Service Chiefs.

“Their commitment underscores the strong collaboration between the Executive and the Legislature in advancing the national interest and ensuring the security and stability of our dear nation,” he said.

The newly confirmed service chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, a general; Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, a major general; Chief of Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, an air vice marshal, and the Chief of Naval Staff, Idi Abbas, a rear admiral.

They were confirmed at the Committee of the Whole through a voice vote after a closed-door screening session that lasted about an hour.

Before the session went into closed doors, the nominees addressed lawmakers on non-sensitive national security issues, including their track records and strategies to curb insecurity.

During his presentation, Mr Oluyede called for an urgent restructuring of the Nigerian Police Force, saying many operations currently handled by the military should ordinarily be managed by the police.

He also emphasised the need for Nigeria to develop its own defence manufacturing industry, insisting that reliance on imported military equipment is not sustainable and too expensive.

Mr Abbas, on his part, said that families of victims killed in terrorist attacks must give their consent before any repentant terrorists are granted amnesty and reintegrated into society.

Mr Aneke and Mr Shaibu pledged to deploy drones and other advanced technologies to combat terrorism, banditry, and other security threats across the country.