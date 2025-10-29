President Bola Tinubu has reviewed the list of individuals granted presidential pardon, clemency or sentence reduction, reducing the total number of beneficiaries from 175 to 86.

The presidency said the review became necessary to ensure sensitivity to the feelings of crime victims and the wider society, to boost the morale of law enforcement agencies, and to uphold Nigeria’s bilateral obligations.

As part of the review, names of persons convicted of serious crimes, including kidnapping, drug-related offences, human trafficking, fraud, and unlawful possession or dealing in firearms, were deleted from the list.

“The concept of justice as a three-way traffic for the accused, the victim, and the state or society also guided the review,” Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokesperson, said.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the initial decision to grant state pardon and clemency to about 50 convicted drug offenders generated widespread criticism. Many warned that such leniency could undermine Nigeria’s anti-narcotics campaign.

In the revised list, Mr Tinubu approved presidential clemency or commutation of sentences for 86 individuals, including convicted murderer Maryam Sanda, whose sentence was reduced from capital punishment to 12 years in prison.

According to the presidency, the decision followed recommendations by the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, which cited remorse, good conduct, and the acquisition of vocational skills by the beneficiaries as key considerations.

The full list of 86 beneficiaries is attached below: