Tension rose at the National Assembly on Wednesday after representatives of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) abruptly walked out on members of the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies.

The committee, chaired by Oboku Oforji (PDP, Bayelsa), had summoned the JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, to appear for an oversight session on the agency’s 2023–2024 budget performance, remittances to the Federation Account, and financial records.

Instead of appearing in person, Mr Oloyede delegated one of his directors, Mufutau Bello, to represent him, an action that already raised eyebrows among committee members.

Trouble began when Mr Bello was asked to introduce himself formally before the lawmakers.

Rather than doing so calmly, he hesitated, insisting that the environment was not conducive for him to proceed with his presentation, citing the presence of journalists in the room.

Mr Bello demanded that the journalists vacate the hearing room, claiming the documents he intended to present contained “confidential financial details.”

Lawmakers rejected his request, insisting that legislative proceedings are public and that the committee reserves the constitutional right to decide how its sessions are conducted.

Mr Bello flared up as tensions mounted, accusing the committee of attempting to “embarrass” JAMB before the media.

The exchange quickly escalated. In a surprise move, the JAMB official, visibly agitated, ordered his team to pack up and walked out of the meeting, leaving committee members stunned.

In a fit of anger, the committee chairman directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to arrest the JAMB officials and compel them to return for the proceedings.

However, it was later discovered that the delegation had already left the National Assembly complex.

The incident momentarily threw the hearing into confusion before calm was restored.

Speaking on the matter afterwards, Mr Oforji described the walkout as “unfortunate, disrespectful, and totally unacceptable.”

He lamented that the JAMB registrar had consistently failed to appear before the committee despite multiple invitations.

“We wrote three letters to the Registrar requesting these documents,” he said. “Instead of honouring our invitation, he sent a former director who accused us of trying to embarrass JAMB. That is very unfortunate.”

Mr Oforji stressed that the committee’s role was not to witch-hunt the agency but to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

“Our duty is to ensure every agency under our jurisdiction is accountable to Nigerians,” he said.

The committee consequently issued a fresh summons to Mr Oloyede, directing him to appear in person by Tuesday alongside his management team and to present all requested documents.

“Failure to comply will leave the committee with no option but to invoke its powers under Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” Mr Oforji warned.

Lawmakers react

Speaking after the adjourned session, committee members expressed outrage at JAMB officials’ conduct, describing it as a contempt of parliament and a threat to democratic accountability.

Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP, Rivers) said the walkout reflected a growing culture of impunity among public institutions.

“If JAMB can walk out on a National Assembly committee, it means they no longer consider themselves accountable to Nigerians. Oversight is not a favour, it is a constitutional duty,” he said.

Mr Abiante hinted that the agency’s reluctance to face open scrutiny could be tied to financial irregularities, recalling past controversies involving missing public funds.

“We’ve heard stories in this country where money was allegedly swallowed by snakes. Maybe this time, a bigger creature has done the swallowing,” he said in jest.

Another lawmaker, Rodney Ambaiowei (PDP, Bayelsa), criticised the attempt by JAMB to exclude journalists from the session, arguing that transparency demands openness in all oversight activities.

“No agency has the authority to dictate how parliament conducts its business. Nigerians deserve to know how their money is spent,” he said.

Similarly, Marie Ebikake (PDP, Bayelsa) expressed concern over Mr Oloyede’s absence, saying the person who led the delegation failed to properly identify himself.

“We don’t even know who this man is. He refused to introduce himself clearly, and for all we know, he could have been impersonating. The registrar must appear personally to explain how JAMB has managed the funds appropriated to it,” she said.

The committee later adjourned the session till Tuesday, warning JAMB sternly against any further acts of defiance.

Lawmakers emphasised that failure to honour the summons could attract serious sanctions, including the possibility of invoking the powers of contempt of parliament.

The coming week is expected to determine whether JAMB will comply with the committee’s directive or risk disciplinary measures that could further strain its relationship with parliament.