The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, has formally handed over leadership to Muhammad Dattijo, the federal commissioner representing Niger State.

According to a statement on Wednesday by Samiat Lawal, director of Public Affairs at the NPC, the handover took place on Tuesday in Abuja after Kwarra completed his five-year tenure.

Mr Dattijo will serve as acting chairman pending the swearing-in of Aminu Yusuf, recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu as the substantive chairman of the commission.

The symbolic ceremony marked a smooth transition of administrative responsibilities in line with established public service protocols and the Commission’s internal succession procedures.

In his remarks, Mr Kwarra expressed appreciation to federal commissioners, management, and staff for their commitment, professionalism, and support, which he said sustained the Commission’s progress during his administration.

He highlighted key strides in strengthening Nigeria’s demographic data systems, digitising civil registration, and advancing preparations for the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census.

Appointed in October 2020 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Kwarra’s tenure brought institutional renewal and technological transformation, positioning the commission as a data-driven agency for evidence-based national planning.

Under his leadership, the NPC achieved remarkable progress in digital mapping, census preparedness, and geo-spatial innovations geared toward delivering Nigeria’s first fully digital Population and Housing Census.

Mr Lawal noted that his tenure oversaw the successful implementation of the Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (e-CRVS) and the National Geo-Referenced Data Repository projects.

“These initiatives modernised Nigeria’s demographic data infrastructure, enhanced planning accuracy, and improved evidence-based decision-making across all levels of government.”

Mr Kwarra also strengthened collaboration with key development partners, including UNFPA, World Bank, UNICEF, and UNECA, to enhance data quality, institutional capacity, and inter-agency coordination.

His administration prioritised staff welfare, accountability, and capacity development, fostering innovation and professionalism within the commission’s operations nationwide.

With Mr Kwarra’s exit, Mr Dattijo officially assumed duties as Acting Chairman, ensuring operational continuity until Mr Yusuf’s formal inauguration by President Tinubu.

The Senate confirmed Mr Yusuf’s appointment as substantive NPC Chairman on 21 October after adopting the report of its committee on National Identity and National Population, chaired by Victor Umeh.

