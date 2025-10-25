The Police command in Lagos State has confirmed the death of the Divisional Police Officer of Festac Division, Chief Superintendent of Police, Matilda Ngbaronye.

The Command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

She said Mrs Ngbaronye died on Friday after undergoing surgery at Mayriamville Medical Centre, Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos.

Ms Adebisi described her death as a huge loss, noting that she was a disciplined and upright officer who served with exceptional professionalism and integrity.

She said Mrs Ngbaronye was known for diligence, discipline, and devotion to duty, adding that her humane approach helped strengthen police–public relations.

Ms Adebisi noted that Mrs Ngbaronye was never found wanting in the discharge of her duties and her passing shocked the entire Command.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Olohumdare Jimoh, and all officers and men of the Command commiserated with her family and aged mother.

Ms Adebisi added that CP Jimoh had personally contacted Ngbaronye’s husband and elder brother, a priest, to convey the Command’s condolences and support.

She said burial arrangements would be announced later and prayed for her soul to rest in peace. (NAN)