A truck carrying printing materials on Saturday fell off the Oshodi Bridge in Lagos, leaving one person seriously injured.

The accident happened as the six-tyre vehicle was descending from Oshodi-Oke toward Mile 2 when its brakes reportedly failed, officials said.

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) rescued a male victim and took him to a hospital for treatment. The driver was handed over to officers at the Makinde Police Station in Oshodi for investigation.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, LASTMA spokesperson Adebayo Taofiq said the truck, with the registration number AKD 135 YK, “suffered a mechanical failure while descending the bridge, skidded off the carriageway and landed in the terminal below.”

Mr Taofiq said emergency responders cleared the wreckage and diverted traffic to ease movement around the area.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, warned motorists to ensure proper vehicle maintenance, especially during the Ember months when traffic accidents typically increase.

Road accidents continue to be a major challenge in Lagos. LASTMA recorded 1,667 crashes between January and September, resulting in 87 deaths and 6,666 injuries.

Nearly 60 per cent occurred along major traffic corridors, including the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and Ikorodu Road.

Saturday’s crash adds to concerns about frequent mechanical failures involving articulated and heavy-duty vehicles operating on steep and high-traffic routes across the state.