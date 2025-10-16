The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Sector Commander, Bridget Asekhauno, on Thursday confirmed the death of two persons when a container fell on a tricycle on Owerri-Onitsha Road, Anambra.

Mrs Asekhauno told reporters in Awka that the container dislodged from a trailer and fell on the tricycle due to failed portion of the road.

The FRSC commander said the accident occurred at about 8.20 a.m.

“The fatal crash involved two unidentified drivers of a red colour tricycle with no registration number and a trailer which also has no registration number.

“Eyewitnesses reported that the cause of the crash was a poorly maintained section of the road, which caused the trailer’s container to fall on the tricycle.

“A total of four men were involved in the crash and two were killed.

“The FRSC tow van was deployed to lift the trailer off the tricycle allowing for the clearance of the obstruction.

“The team in collaboration with the police took the victims, who were trapped under the trailer to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival,” she said.

The sector commander said that the obstruction had been cleared to ensure free traffic flow.

She urged road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules to prevent such incident.

In April, a pedestrian was killed and five others injured in Oshodi, Lagos, when the driver of a 40-foot containerised truck reportedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the detachment of the containers, which crashed onto several nearby vehicles.

A similar incident had occurred in May on Eko Bridge inward Alaka, Lagos, with two dispatch riders crushed to death when a 20-foot container fell on them during a collision involving two fully loaded Mack trucks.

(NAN)