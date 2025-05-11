Two dispatch riders were crushed to death on Sunday after a 20-foot container fell on them during a collision involving two fully loaded Mack trucks on Eko Bridge inward Alaka, Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident in a statement posted on its X handle on Sunday by its spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq.

Though the statement did not mention the time of the incident, the agency attributed the crash to excessive speeding and suspected driver fatigue.

According to Mr Taofiq, the dispatch riders, identified by their vehicle registration numbers T-10357 LA and KJA 107 XM, were navigating the bridge when the tragedy occurred.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the driver of one of the articulated trucks, reportedly speeding and allegedly dozing off, lost control of the vehicle,” the statement said.

“This collision led to the dislodgement of a 20-foot container from one of the trucks, which subsequently crushed two unsuspecting dispatch riders who were navigating the route at the time.

“Both victims were confirmed dead at the scene.”

Mr Taofiq said LASTMA officers monitoring traffic nearby responded swiftly, rescuing a severely injured truck driver who was transported to a hospital by a Lagos State Government ambulance.

However, two other truck drivers reportedly fled the scene and are currently being sought by authorities.

He added that the crash site was promptly cordoned off, and traffic was redirected through Costain Roundabout to ensure safety and prevent further incidents.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

He also reiterated the need for truck drivers to maintain full alertness while driving and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting out.

Recurring danger

Sunday’s incident is the latest in a string of fatal truck-related accidents in Lagos.

Just last month, in April, a truck carrying two large containers plunged off the Pen Cinema flyover bridge in Agege and landed on multiple vehicles below, including two mini-buses, five commercial buses, and two private cars—a Toyota Camry and a Sienna.

Though LASTMA confirmed the incident occurred at 8:37 a.m., it did not immediately report casualties.

Subsequent updates revealed that brake failure, compounded by speeding, caused the truck to lose control, resulting in the containers detaching and inflicting severe damage and injuries.

The driver of the Agege truck suffered fractures in both arms and was rescued by emergency personnel.

He was later handed over to the police and transported to the General Hospital, Ile-Epo, for urgent care.

Rescue efforts were coordinated by LASTMA in conjunction with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the police.

Mr Bakare-Oki, commenting on that incident, also warned truck drivers to be especially cautious during the rainy season and to comply with traffic safety regulations, including speed-limiting devices recently introduced in the state.

Road accidents involving articulated vehicles have become increasingly frequent in Lagos, with causes often traced to poor maintenance, driver fatigue, overloading, and reckless driving.

Between January and July 2022 alone, LASTMA reported over 100 crashes involving articulated trucks.

In March 2024, a Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) truck lost control while crossing the Shitta Bridge in Surulere. The vehicle fell onto a commercial bus, a Kia salon car, and a tricycle, killing the tricycle rider and detaching the truck’s compactor in the process.

Similarly, in another case reported by PREMIUM TIMES, a 40-foot truck with a container crashed along Cele Expressway inward Oshodi, killing one person and injuring five others.

In response to the persistent threat, LASTMA has urged Lagos residents to report emergencies promptly using its toll-free hotline: 0800 00 527 862.

