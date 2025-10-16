Undefeated Nigerian heavyweight legend, Ike “The President” Ibeabuchi (21-0, 16 KOs), has declared his return to the global boxing spotlight with a bold statement of intent — announcing a three-fight Pay-Per-View campaign before the end of the year.

The proposed fights are expected to lead toward a long-awaited challenge against undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The 52-year-old former WBC International Heavyweight Champion, who made a winning comeback in August after a 26-year hiatus, confirmed the new development while speaking with reporters in Lagos.

The bouts will be broadcast live and exclusively on Prizefighting.tv, a premier streaming platform for combat sports.

“My comeback was not a curiosity; it was a promise. A promise to myself and to the world that I am here to finish what I started,” said Ibeabuchi. “Usyk is the man at the top. He is a great champion. But his reign is temporary. I am not coming back for tune-ups or nostalgia. I am coming back for the undisputed title. Every fight from now until I get to Usyk is a step in that direction—a message to the entire division that ‘The President’ is serious.”

The first of the three scheduled fights will take place on 8 November, at an event headlined Ike Ibeabuchi vs Kabiru “KB Gosson” Towolawi in Lagos.

Towolawi, a heavy-hitting Nigerian contender, has recorded 26 professional wins, with an impressive 84.6% knockout rate.

Ibeabuchi will then feature in two more PPV contests — one on Thanksgiving Day (27 November ) and another on Christmas Eve (24 December) — both yet to be matched with confirmed opponents.

According to the promoters, the series of fights will serve as a fast-track route to world title contention in 2026, signaling Ibeabuchi’s determination to reclaim a spot among the sport’s elite.

A spokesperson for Prizefighting.tv praised the Nigerian’s ambition, describing his comeback as one of the most compelling narratives in the modern heavyweight era.

“Ike Ibeabuchi’s return is one of the most compelling stories in heavyweight history. The fact that he is committing to a three-fight PPV run in just a few months shows his undeniable focus on Usyk and the belts. Prizefighting.tv is proud to be the exclusive home for ‘The President’s’ charge to the top. Fans who purchase these events will be witnessing a boxing spectacle and a legendary career revival in real-time,” the spokesperson said.

Ibeabuchi, known for his explosive power and charisma, remains unbeaten since his professional debut.

He holds notable victories over world-rated opponents such as David Tua and Chris Byrd, and his comeback in August was widely regarded as one of boxing’s most remarkable returns.

The series of fights, strategically timed across major US holidays, is expected to draw global attention and cement Ibeabuchi’s reemergence as a major player in the heavyweight division.

For his supporters, this latest declaration underlines what has always defined “The President” — unshakable confidence, relentless ambition, and a burning desire to finish what he started nearly three decades ago.