The Lagos State Government has listed 176 “illegal estates” without layout approvals in its domains.

It issued a 21-day ultimatum to their developers and promoters to regularise their operations by obtaining proper layout approvals.

In a public notice posted on its official Facebook page on Monday, the government listed prominent estates as among those operating without approved layouts from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The notice said the listed estates are “without Layout approvals and are deemed illegal and compromising the ‘Sustainable Lagos’ ethos of the State Government”.

The listed estates include Adron Homes, Victory Park Estate, Aina Gold Estate (Okun-Folu), Diamond Estate (Eputu), Prime Water View Garden (Ikate Elegushi), and Royal View Estate (Ikota)

The affected developments are predominantly located in the Eti-Osa, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, and Epe axes of the state.

Oluwole Sotire, the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Physical Planning, said the action is in line with the state’s commitment to ensuring sustainable development and upholding the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda.

According to Mr Sotire, unregulated estate developments compromise urban planning standards and pose risks to the state’s vision of a resilient smart city.

He directed all identified estate developers to submit the necessary documentation to the ministry at the Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, within 21 days for processing of layout approvals.

“This exercise is a statutory responsibility of the Ministry to regulate the development of public and private estates in Lagos,” Mr Sotire stated.

“We aim to foster a functional and orderly urban environment as captured under the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus development agenda.”

He also reiterated the importance of all developers registering with the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), which oversees and monitors real estate activities in the state.

Background

The latest action follows a crackdown in April when the state government clamped down on multiple illegal estate developments in the Epe corridor.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluyinka Olumide, led a special joint task force to the area, based on the directive of the State Executive Council.

Estates affected during that operation included Patriot Bay Estate, Smart City Estate, The Legend, Hilton Royal Garden, Greenland Estate, Legacy City, Isinmi Lagos, Dominion City, Topview Estate, and Ibi Alafia.

Mr Olumide said notices were served on developers who had commenced construction without securing the required layout approvals, planning permits, and fencing permits.

“No developer is permitted to begin estate development without first obtaining the necessary approvals,” he warned. “These documents are essential to ensure that estates are properly planned and supported with the necessary infrastructure.”

He added that layout approvals help determine appropriate spatial arrangements within estates, while planning permits are required for individual plots.

Failure to comply, he said, could lead to demolitions, especially in cases where developments encroach on committed lands.

Mr Olumide also advised prospective property buyers to verify the approval status of estates before investing, noting that those who purchase property in unapproved estates risk losing their investments.

To help developers and buyers avoid regulatory issues, the Commissioner urged them to use the Planning Information service of the ministry, which provides detailed zoning information and approval orders for all areas in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr Sotire, further assured developers that ministry staff members were available to assist them through the approval process.

Also speaking, the General Manager of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Kehinde Oshinaike, urged property owners and developers with unapproved existing buildings to take advantage of the ongoing 90-day amnesty period to regularise their developments by obtaining planning permits.

The full list of blacklisted estates is as follows:

Adron Homes, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Aina Gold Estate, Okun-Folu, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Almond Gardens, Igbo-Esan, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Atlantic Bay Estate, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Apple Shore Park, Akodo, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Beach Front Garden, Akodo, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Belvic Housing Estate, Okun-Lepia, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Brick & Bars Estate Phase II, La Campaign Tropicana, Ibeju-Lekki LGA BrightWater Estate, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Cedarwood Boulevard Estate, Otun, Ajah, Eti-Osa LGA Cedarwood Estate Phase 1, Eluju, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Cherrywood Courts, Cherrywood Drive, Okun-Aja, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Coastal City Estate Phase II, Orudu-Igando, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Cornerstone Estate, Eluju, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Cowries Estate, Okun-Folu, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Destiny Garden Phase I, Eluju, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Destiny Garden Phase II, Akodo, Free Trade Zone, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Diamond Boulevard Estate, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Diamond Estate, Eputu-Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Dominion Garden & Park, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Dominion Garden & Park Annex, Elerangbo, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Dominion Onward Estate, Orofun, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Ebenezer Estate, Igbo-Efon, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Elnick Tourist, Okunriyanrin Ibeju-Lekki LGA Grace Estate, Ogudu GRA Phase 2, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Evergreen Estate, Apaki Village, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Experience Peace Estate, Okun-lepia, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Floodgate Gardens Estate, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Folkalaus Estate Phase 1, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Folkalaus Estate Phases 2 & 3, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Foresight Estate, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Fresh and Rest Estate (Station Garden), Ibeju-Lekki LGA Gracias Global Estate, Ikegun, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Havilla Country Estate, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Hectares of Diamond, Sangotedo, Eti-Osa LGA Hectares of Diamond Phase 2, Free Trade Zone, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Ikoyi Adams Estate, Olowewe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Imperial Garden Estate, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Jenesis Colony (Lekki Garden Bay), Ibeju-Lekki LGA Jenesis Colony (Peace Estate), Igando, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Jewel Estate, Igbo-Esan, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Legacy Gardens Phases 1 & 2, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Lekki County Homes, Ikota, Eti-Osa LGA Lekki Diamond City Phase 11, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Lekki Palms Estate, Olomowewe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Lekki Villas 1 & 2, Bogije, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Liberty Park 1, Igbo-Esan, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Liberty Park 2, Apakun Living Spring Citi 3, Idi-Atori, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Livingstone Estate, Digboloye, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Livingstone Estate, Orofu, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Livingstone Estate, Tagbati, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Natives Villa Estate, Off Olubunmi Osogie Road, Sangotedo, Eti-Osa LGA Next Ville Garden Estate, Olomowewe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Oakwood Gardens Park Phase 1, Olomowewe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Oakwood Gardens Park Phases 2 & 3, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Oakwood Park Estate Phase 1, Lakowe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Oakwood Park Estate Phase 3, Otoke, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Open Heaven Estate (Faithland Estate), Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Open Heaven Estate Phase 2, Sangotedo, Eti-Osa LGA Orange Pavilion, Agbowa, Ikorodu LGA Orangeville Estate, Ogombo-Ajah, Eti-Osa LGA Orisun Estate, Okun-Folu, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Pacific Home, Ikegun-Ise, Epe LGA Paradise Gardens Phase 1, Lakowe Village, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Pen Gardens Estate Phase 1, Apakin Village, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Perez Gardens Estate, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki LGA PHPAC Estate, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Portview Estate, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Prime Waterview Garden II, Ikate Elegunshi, Eti-Osa LGA Regent Park Garden Estate Phase 1, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Regent Park Garden Estate Phase 2, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Rehoboth Parks & Gardens, Olomowewe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Rehoboth Park, Otolu Village, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Richwood Gardens, Otolu Village, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Rosewood Parks Phase II, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Royal Palm Villa, Igbo-Esan, Eti-Osa LGA Royal Posch Estate, Okun-Lepia, Eti-Osa LGA Safari Gardens Phase 1, Free Trade Zone, Ibeju-Lekki LGA T.B Voponu Integrated Estate, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Tehilla Gardens Phase 1, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki LGA The Bridge Estate, Ibeju-Lekki LGA The Ebenezer Estate, Okun-Lepia, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Town Parks & Gardens, Imota, Ikorodu LGA Threeco Construction Estate, Okun-Lepia, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Trinity Garden Phase 1, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Trinity Garden Phase 2, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Urban Base, Bogije, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Victory Park Estate, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Victory Garden, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Walton Gate, Lakowe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Wealthlands Green Estate, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki LGA West Point Garden Phase IV, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Westwood Park Estate Phase II, Sangotedo, Eti-Osa LGA Flourish Residence, Sangotedo, Eti-Osa LGA Westwood Park Estate, Sangotedo, Eti-Osa LGA Living Spring Estate, Lafiaje, Egi-Osa LGA Stonehedge Estate, Lafiaji, Eti-Osa LGA Southern Green Estate, Lafiaji, Eti-Osa LGA Highlink Royale Estate, Harris Drive, Sapata, Eti-Osa LGA Sunrise Court 3, Harris Drive, Sapata, Eti-Osa LGA Crystal Estate, Off Harris Drive, Sapata, Eti-Osa LGA Spring Garden Estate Phase 3, Harris Drive, Sapata, Eti-Osa LGA Horizon Estate, Harris Drive, Sapata, Eti-Osa LGA Melrose Park Estate, Harris Drive, Sapata, Eti-Osa LGA VictorVictoria Crest III, Harris Drive, Sapata, Eti-Osa LGA Atlanticville Estate, Harris Drive, Beside VGC, Lekki, Eti-Osa LGA Pacific Abode, Adekunle Idowu Close, Sapata, Eti-Osa LGA Royal View Estate, Ikota, Off Lekki-Epe Expressway, Eti-Osa LGA Tulip Haven Estate, Lekki, Eti-Osa LGA Woodland Estate, Ikate, Eti-Osa LGA Saltwaters Garden, Along Ikate, Eti-Osa LGA Discovery Park Estate, Eti-Osa LGA Westbridge Estate, Olugborogan Village, Eti-Osa LGA The Developer (Within DPK Estate), Road 3, DPK Estate, Eti-Osa LGA Bricks & Brain, (Within DPK) Estate, Eti-Osa LGA Lakeview Estate, Orchid Road, Eti-Osa LGA Hope Royal Castle, Harris Drive, Sapata, Eti-Osa LGA Jennifer Garden Phase I & II, Eti-Osa LGA Isimi Eko, Epe LGA Pacific Abode, Off Adekunle Idowu Close, Lekki-Epe Whiteoaks Estate 2, Lekki-Epe LGA Victoria Nest Inn Estate, Lekki-Epe HRC Estate, Opp. Regional Road, Lekki-Epe Melrose Park Estate, Lekki-Epe Princestone View Estate, Lekki-Epe Bosmak Haven 1 & 2, Off Regional Road, Lekki-Epe Florence Court Estate, Off Regional Road, Lekki-Epe Crystal Estate Phase 2, 3 &4, Off Regional Road, Lekki-Epe Carries Court Estate, Off Regional Road, Lekki-Epe Briandavis Terrace Estate, Lekki Epe Harvey Gardens Estate, Lekkk-Epe Micrian Villa Estate 1, Lekki-Epe John Great Court Estate, Lekki-Epe Twentieth Kid Court Estate, Lekki-Epe Marigold Ville Estatez, Lekki-Epe Sapphire Estate, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Meridian Park Estate, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Green Park Estate, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Regent Park Estate, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Wetland Estate, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Mercyland Delight Estate Ibeju-Lekki LGA Peakpark Estate, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Foreland Court Estate 2, Oribanwa Phase 2, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Aswanda Estate, Oribanwa, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Efficacy Estate, Oribanwa, Ibeju-Lekki LGA FTC Yaba Staff Housing Estate, Oribanwa, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Oakwood Garden Estate, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Itunu Hill Estate, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Richland Garden Estate, Alahun Village, Ibeju-Lekki LGA LNT New Town, Lakowe Golf Road, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Beechwood Estate, Bogije, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Advania Estate, Lakowe, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Oxygen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Granville Estate, Atunrase, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Delight Joe Bass Estate, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Capital Garden Estate, Way Elegan, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Morganite Estate, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki LGA The Marbella Luxury & Smart Estate, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Carlton Commercial, Ketu-Ijebu Road, Epe LGA Lekki Palacio Garden, New Lekki, Epe LGA Dominion City Phase 1, Epe LGA Dukia Africa Phases 1 & 2, Epe LGA White & Lilac Estate, Igbodu, Epe LGA Lavida Estate Phases 1 & 2, Igbodu Road, Epe LGA Royal Palm Villa, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki LGA Xtate Estate, Igbodu Road, Epe LGA Patriot Bay Estate, Epe LGA Grand Harbor Estate, Ketu-Omu Road, Epe LGA Land of Plenty Estate (LOP), Ketu-Omu Road, Epe LGA Green City Estate, Ketu-Omu Road, Epe LGA Yomade Heritage Estate, Ketu-Omu Road, Epe LGA Coral Bay Estate, Ketu-Omu Road, Epe LGA Megalopolis Estate, Ketu-Omu Road, Epe LGA Lake View Park & Resort, Epe LGA Demagnificent Waterfront Estate, Epe LGA