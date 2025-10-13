Teachers’ Day, celebrated worldwide on 5th October, serves to honour educators for their dual role in imparting knowledge and values, as well as acting as guardians and mentors.

On Monday, 6th October, the Students Outreach Project (SOP) at the American University of Nigeria produced and screened a documentary created by students that highlights the significant impact of teachers on their academic journeys, to which they invited members of our learning community.

President of the University, DeWayne P. Frazier, sharing his thoughts on the significance of the day, congratulated teachers for their special role in society: “There is one profession that truly stands alone and it is teaching. All careers and successful trades launch with great teaching.

A society that values their educators and medical workers, will certainly propel to the top of country-wide development. Teachers in Nigeria and around the world are not in it for the paycheck, but for the impact. I am proud of the years that I taught as well and to think, the world can really be changed, one child at a time”.

The interplay between teachers and students stands as a crucial aspect of human interaction across cultures. While parents play a foundational role in early education, teachers offer an environment akin to a laboratory for evaluating and enhancing knowledge acquisition, underscoring their critical influence in shaping the learning process.

One can stretch this position philosophically, pointing to Plato’s special relationship with Socrates his teacher whose works he immortalized through an intense reinterpretation of his dialogues.

I will extend this argument by positing that the experiential partnership between students and teachers creates new frontiers of knowledge and that what students see in their favorite teachers is the how, not so much as what. Style is more fundamental than substance in knowledge transmission.

Therefore, when students honor their teacher, they ultimately imagine their knowledge tapestry as personified by the teachers who make the most impact.

In examining the relationship between style and substance in educational contexts, it can be argued that prioritizing style may seem unconventional or controversial.

However, students are not required to demonstrate their appreciation for their favorite teachers through specific actions.

It is a common assumption that young minds are highly impressionable; yet, the reality is that only a select number of teachers manage to leave a significant and enduring impression on their students.

This highlights the complexity of the teacher-student dynamic, where mere preference does not equate to genuine influence or impact on the educational experience. Ultimately, the effectiveness of a teacher may rely more on the substance of their teachings rather than their stylistic appeal.

Harold Bloom’s literary paradigm easily comes to mind, describing the inherent tension between influence (the agency of the teacher) and source (original knowledge), while highlighting the crucial role of intermediation without diluting the quantum of work to be done – the final work by the student, and how the student completes the teacher’s work through his creative reinvention of the knowledge sequence.

Style over substance, or is this illusionary. So I asked three really smart AUN students what they think. Law student and immediate past President of the prestigious AUN Honor Society Mr. Israel Curtis-Dike makes his points, that the teachers who have truly impacted his life were those whose teaching styles are distinct and engaging.

I initially struggled with mathematics during my early school years, recognizing my capabilities but not excelling. This situation changed in Primary Six due to an inspiring teacher who simplified the subject and encouraged my potential.

His disappointment at my imperfection and celebration of my achievements, like earning the “Math Star of the Week,” fostered my enthusiasm. Consequently, I pursued University Calculus at AUN, driven by newfound confidence and love for mathematics.

Coming to AUN, Israel encountered Professor Agatha Ukata, one of the most beloved teachers on campus and the impact was no less profound.

Her (Professor Agatha’s) approach to teaching elevated my learning experience tremendously. She ensures that no student is left behind, and the enthusiasm she brings to each class reflects her deep passion for education. Although the coursework in her classes was rigorous, her energy made the process engaging and rewarding.

I was so inspired by her teaching that I enrolled in a second course under her instruction, simply to experience that same sense of excitement and intellectual fulfillment again.

Another Law student, Ms. Bilkisu Abdulkadir Alkali, who is President of AUN’s Students Sustainability Club (STAR Club) offers a profound insight into students’ high expectations of the learning experience.

The structured system of classes, grading, and syllabi is familiar. But I do think that students engage more when learning is treated not as a set of facts to be memorized, but as ideas to be questioned, argued with, and debated.

When knowledge becomes a conversation instead of a command, that’s when it comes alive.

So yes, it’s not just the substance but the how. And by style, I don’t just mean being charismatic or unconventional for the sake of it. Style, to me, also means teaching students that knowledge is never final.

It’s showing them that the version of truth you’re giving them is partial that the rest of the journey is theirs. A teacher’s real task is to make students aware that they must go beyond what they’ve been taught.

That’s why good teaching forces students to engage critically. You don’t just accept what you’re told; you take it apart, process it, and rebuild it. That process of mental resistance of testing ideas before accepting them is how genuine understanding forms.

Of course, unconventional approaches can help. Being practical, playful, or even deliberately provocative keeps learning from feeling mechanical. But those things shouldn’t overshadow content.

The goal isn’t to entertain; it’s to teach in a way that activates thinking. For example, even in a math class, students should be encouraged to question the reasoning behind formulas or to find alternative solutions not because it’s easy, but because it makes them think like mathematicians rather than memorizers.

That’s why, for me, AUN’s most exciting learning happens outside the formal classroom. The informal culture here the freedom to create, organize, and experiment is where the “experiential partnership” truly thrives.

When we call AUN a “student-led” or “developmental university,” it’s not just branding. Over time, those ideas have shaped an entire culture. Students here get to build real things organize TEDx events, partner with NGOs, make films, or execute projects from scratch and the university supports it.

That’s experiential learning at its best.

International and Comparative Politics major, and President of the AUN Students Outreach Project, Mr. Abdullahi Audu Isa, shares a unique perspective:

The teachers who have influenced me most are those whose style makes learning come alive. They are the ones who make me comfortable enough to meet them after class, send an email, or share my genuine thoughts.

They create an open atmosphere where you’re encouraged to ask questions, challenge ideas, or even get things wrong without fear.

Of course, what they teach still matters, but I’ve learned that substance and style go hand in hand. A teacher’s depth of knowledge gives meaning to their style, while their style gives life to that knowledge. It’s a balance that makes learning not just informative, but inspiring.

Teachers play a critical role in the educational process, with a significant focus on those who effectively create productive learning tensions.

These transformative educators challenge students to move beyond their comfort zones, fostering an environment where intellectual friction encourages questioning, reflection, and the reframing of understanding. Here, style matters.

Rather than simply delivering content, these teachers guide learners through effective methodologies that help them build resilience when faced with complexities.

This process allows students to turn uncertainty into insight, significantly impacting their knowledge acquisition. The insights gained extend beyond academic achievements, reshaping students’ perspectives, values, and aspirations, causing a lasting influence that resonates well beyond the confines of the classroom.