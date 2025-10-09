The House of Representatives has passed for the second reading of a bill seeking to create a new state in Nigeria’s South-West geopolitical zone.

This followed the consideration of the bill to alter the Constitution to provide for the creation of Ibadan State with Ibadan as the proposed capital city.

If successful, the move would mark the first creation of a new state in Nigeria since the country’s return to democratic rule in 1999.

The last state creation exercise took place in 1996, when the then-military regime of Sani Abacha established six new states, bringing the total number to 36.

Since the transition to democracy, several attempts to alter state boundaries or create new ones have failed to gain traction, mainly due to the rigorous constitutional amendment process.

Leading the debate of the bill during Thursday’s plenary, its sponsor, Abass Adigun (PDP, Oyo), argued that Ibadan, being the largest city in West Africa and a historic capital of the defunct Western Region, deserves statehood for reasons of equity, development, and administrative efficiency.

He noted that cities like Enugu and Kaduna, both former regional capitals, have since been recognised as states, while Ibadan has not, despite its population size, landmass, and economic importance.

He said the creation of Ibadan State “represents a monumental step toward equitable development through true federalism and the realisation of a long-held aspiration of the people of Ibadan,” he said.

The lawmaker emphasised that Ibadan has the human and infrastructural capacity to function as a state, arguing that “one local government in Ibadan is bigger than three local governments in Bayelsa State.”

His remark, however, drew immediate criticism from Obuku Ofurji (PDP, Bayelsa), who described the comparison as “irrelevant and disrespectful” to his state.

Mr Adigun apologised but maintained that his point was based on verifiable data, not intended to disparage any region.

The bill is one of several proposals before the National Assembly seeking to create new states across Nigeria.

Over the years, lawmakers have introduced bills for the creation of states such as Anioma, Orlu, Ogoja, Gurara, and Katagum, among others, though none have succeeded due to the constitutional hurdles involved, including approval by two-thirds of state assemblies.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over Thursday’s plenary, referred the bill to the Committee on Constitutional Review for further legislative action.

The renewed agitation for Ibadan State comes amid growing regional calls for decentralisation and resource-driven development.

Last month, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to approve the creation of Ibadan State before 2027.

The traditional ruler made the appeal during his coronation as the 44th Olubadan, describing it as “a dream deferred for far too long.”

If passed into law, Ibadan State would become Nigeria’s 37th state and the sixth in the South-West region.