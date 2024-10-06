Kellyrae has won the BBNaija “No Loose Guard edition. He also makes history as the first married person to win the BBNaija reality show,

He beat Wanni, Victoria, Sooj, Ozee, Onyeka, Nelly, and Anita to the number one position.

After over 70 days of fierce competition, emotional highs, and unforgettable moments, he walked away with a grand prize of N100 million, a new SUV, and other juicy rewards.

The finale was filled with drama and excitement as fans eagerly tuned in for the intense showdown. During Sunday’s live show, Sooj was the first to be evicted, followed by Anita, Ozee, Nelly, Victoria, Onyeka and Wanni

This Season kicked off on 28 July as BigBrother shook things up. Fourteen pairs of housemates entered the house, bringing the total number of contestants to 28. This unexpected format made it one of the most thrilling seasons, keeping fans on the edge.

Kellyrae, who came to the show with wife Kassia as Doublekay pair, now joins the exclusive list of BBNaija winners, rubbing shoulders with Katung Adwuak, Efe, Miracle, Laycon, Whitemoney, Phyna, and the 2023 winner, Ilebaye.

