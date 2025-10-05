Sevilla produced one of the shocks of the La Liga season on Saturday night at the Ramon Sánchez-Pizjuán, thrashing Barcelona 4–1 in front of a delirious home crowd. It was two Super Eagles forwards, Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, who delivered the knockout punch.

The victory catapulted them from 10th to 4th place, straight into the Champions League spots going into the international break. For Barcelona, the defeat was more than just a blip; it ended an eight-year unbeaten league run against Sevilla stretching back to October 2015, and it leaves them two points off Real Madrid in the title race.

A Ferocious Start

Sevilla struck first in the 13th minute when Alexis Sánchez coolly converted from the penalty spot after Isaac Romero went down under a challenge from Ronald Araújo, with VAR confirming the foul. They doubled their lead in the 36th minute, Romero this time the scorer, ghosting onto a Ruben Vargas cross and slamming home for 2–0.

Barcelona, still reeling from a 2–1 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, showed flickers of fight. Just before half-time, Marcus Rashford fired in a sublime left-footed volley to halve the deficit and give Hansi Flick’s men a glimmer of hope.

Missed chances and a turning point

The second half was all Barcelona on the ball — but their profligacy was fatal. Robert Lewandowski’s missed penalty in the 76th minute, dragged wide of the post, summed up their frustration. Young Swedish forward Roony also squandered two clear openings. Sevilla, meanwhile, held their shape, waiting for the kill.

Nigerian flair seals it

In stoppage time, the Sanchez-Pizjuán erupted. Defender Carmona struck first in the 90th minute after a slick counter-attack, rifling into the bottom corner. Then came the moment that will play on highlight reels back in Lagos and Enugu.

New Super Eagles invitee Akor Adams, who had replaced Isaac Romero in the 61st minute, finished the night in style. Deep into injury time, fellow Nigerian and Sevilla teammate Chidera Ejuke, on for Alexis Sánchez, burst forward on the counter and laid on a perfect assist. Adams applied a calm right-footed finish into the bottom corner in the 96th minute to seal a 4–1 rout.

It was Adams’ second goal of the season but his first at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, sparking wild celebrations from the home support.

The two Nigerians embraced at full-time, their link-up play underlining the growing influence of Super Eagles stars across European football.

For Barcelona, the loss was a bitter blow to their early-season momentum and ended one of their most reliable league fixtures.

Since 2007 they had lost only once to Sevilla in La Liga. Hansi Flick’s side must regroup quickly if they are to stay in touch with Real Madrid.

For Sevilla, it was a statement win: composure, pace, tactical discipline, and a ruthless Nigerian flourish at the death. On a night when the club unveiled its new home stand and welcomed fans back to the Sánchez-Pizjuán, Adams and Ejuke turned it into a celebration of African excellence in Europe.