A Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, on Friday ordered the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of police (IGP) to suspend the enforcement of the tinted glass permit across the country.

Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer, disclosed this in a post on X.

The court ordered the police and the IGP to maintain the status quo and “respect judicial processes pending further proceedings in the matter.”

The court issued the interim order during a hearing in Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/103/2025 instituted by John Aikpokpo-Martins against the IGP and the police.

Mr Aikpokpo-Martins, a lawyer, approached the court to challenge the legality of the new tinted permit enforcement.

Kunle Edun, SAN, who led the petitioner’s legal team, said that “the directive is a major step in ensuring that the rule of law is upheld while the substantive issues in the case are being determined.”

Similar suit by NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) instituted a suit against the IGP on 5 September over the tinted glass permit policy, describing it as unlawful and a violation of Nigerians’ fundamental rights.

Responding to the NBA, Benjamin Hundeyin, the force spokesperson, said the NBA’s position was misleading and “an attempt to cast aspersions on the image, integrity, and lawful operations of the force”.

In its 1 October letter to the IGP, the NBA pointed out that the legality of the tinted glass policy is a subject of litigation at a Federal High Court in Abuja. The NBA told the IGP that “the Nigeria Police, as a law enforcement agency, should know better not to be lawless.”

The enforcement of the tinted glass permit was initially billed to take off on 1 June, but was shifted to 2 October.