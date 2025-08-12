The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has approved further extension of “grace period” for the enforcement of tinted glass permit to 2 October.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a deputy commissioner of police, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He said the approval followed a significant surge in applications via the official portal, reflecting heightened public compliance with the directive.

Mr Adejobi said that the idea was to allow sufficient time for the meticulous scrutiny of applications to ensure that the permit was issued only to eligible and qualified individuals.

He added that the extension would also provide room for the continued fine-tuning of verification processes, both digital and physical, to maintain the integrity of the permit system and prevent abuse.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms that the authorised platform for the application remains https://possap.gov.ng and advises citizens to disregard any unofficial channels.

“Members of the public are further encouraged to report all forms of extortion, hidden charges, or unauthorised processing to the appropriate police authorities, including via the dedicated hotline: 09169967000,” he said.

Mr Adejobi commended the public for their cooperation, adding that the Nigeria Police Force would remain committed to balancing public convenience with robust security measures for the safety of all.

(NAN)