President Bola Tinubu will broadcast to the nation on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, at 7 a.m., in commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

All television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are urged to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

September 30, 2025