Rivers United face a defining night in Uyo, their temporary home for continental matches as they host FC Les Aigles du Congo in the second leg of their CAF Champions League tie.

After a tense 0-0 draw away in Congo, the Pride of Rivers know only victory will guarantee passage to the next round.

Head coach Finidi George, a Nigerian football legend, cut a calm yet determined figure when speaking to the press ahead of Sunday’s decider at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

“We are fully prepared” – Finidi

Finidi left no doubts about his side’s state of readiness:

“We are fully prepared. We have worked out strategies. The players are fully focused on the match. We just wait for tomorrow (Sunday) and go in there and give our all.”

The former Ajax and Super Eagles star said his staff have studied FC Les Aigles du Congo extensively, identifying ways to hurt them while staying disciplined:

“We have seen their strengths and weaknesses and we will try to capitalise on that. There is no pressure whatsoever. We know what to do. We have to score a goal for us to scale through and defend properly. That is what the players are going to do tomorrow.”

Full Squad available

Another boost for Rivers United is a clean bill of health. Finidi confirmed all players are fit and available for selection:

“No injuries before the game. We are quite happy with that. In the last match, the players got a little bit fatty and we had to take them out. From that moment, I think they have recovered fully. They have trained. We will definitely have them for tomorrow’s match.”

Calling the fans to arms

The coach also sent a rallying cry to the home crowd, urging them to create a cauldron of support from the first whistle:

“We want them to support us. From the blast of the whistle, we have to take the fight to them. If we can get our goals in the first half, I think definitely the fans will be on our side. That is what we are looking at. We will give them the impression to support us.

“You cannot just sit back and expect the fans to support you. Once we take that pressure to them, I think the fans will appreciate it and they will be behind us.”

Temple Emekayi: “We’re hungry for victory”

Team captain Temple Emekayi echoed his coach’s confidence, promising a performance worthy of the fans’ faith:

“We are lively and good to go, we can’t wait for tomorrow to come, we are really hungry for the victory.”

On the mood inside the squad, he added:

“The camp is bubbling and everybody is okay, thank God there’s no injury concern, everybody is ready for selection.”

“I want to let the fans know that they coming to support us, we are not going to let them down. We’ve already done the job halfway faraway in Congo, and they weren’t there.

“But, seeing them out here, I think is a plus for us, and them being around here is going to motivate us to give all out.”

A defining test for Rivers United

Rivers United are one of Nigeria’s flag bearers on the continent and know how vital a deep run in the CAF Champions League would be; not just for the club, but for the NPFL’s reputation.

After grinding out a draw in a difficult away atmosphere, the Pride of Rivers now have the chance to assert their dominance at home.

With Finidi George’s tactical experience, a fully-fit squad, and the energy of their fans, the stage is set for an exciting performance in Uyo.