On Sunday at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, a name echoed louder than the four goals Remo Stars scored to open their CAF Champions League campaign: Leonard Ngenge.

The young defender, who once carried the scars of a difficult CHAN experience, seized his continental debut to write a new chapter.

His opportunistic strike in the 12th minute not only set the tone for a 4–0 demolition of the Comoros champions, US Zilimadjou, but also symbolised resilience, rebirth, and responsibility.

For Ngenge, this was not just a goal; it was redemption.

CAF Champions League night: A statement, not just a strike

When Zilimadjou failed to clear a dangerous delivery early on, Ngenge reacted first. One touch, one finish, a goal that transformed early nerves into unshakable belief.

“I’m really excited; first game, first goal, debut, you know, it’s exciting, I’m really thrilled. And I just want to give gratitude to the coach and the coaching crew in the best way I can. He coached me, believed in me and gave me confidence that I can do it, and yeah it’s been done,” he said after the game.

It was a moment that went beyond the scoreboard. For a player who arrived in Ikenne carrying both expectation and the shadow of CHAN disappointment, it felt like both release and promise.

The CHAN wounds: Lessons, not labels

Ngenge’s first taste of international duty with Nigeria’s CHAN squad was far from smooth. Instead of glory, it left him with sleepless nights and gnawing self-doubt. But rather than sink, he learned about resilience, about recovery, about the mental edge required at the highest level.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES about his CHAN experience and how he felt after the error-stricken performance on the continental stage, he said:

“About the CHAN, though, I had a lot of sleepless nights, trust me. I was devastated, I was sad, I was freaking out, and I wouldn’t talk to anybody. I was just staying inside, and I couldn’t eat — if I ate, it would probably just be something light.

“Trust me, it was mental. I think I lost myself, so it was hard to redeem myself. It was my first opportunity to represent my country, and I blew it. It was such a big lesson. But I’ve gotten over it, and I’m using it as a means to step up.”

Those scars, though painful, became tools. His improved positioning, sharper anticipation, and greater discipline in duels on Sunday were not coincidences — they were the dividends of lessons learned under fire.

Replacing Junior Nduka: Stepping into big shoes

Remo Stars’ former captain, Junior Nduka, was more than just a defender; he was the heartbeat of their backline. His departure left a void that few thought could be filled so soon. But on Sunday, Ngenge stepped forward; calm on the ball, alert in the box, and decisive when it mattered most.

“Yea, the best way to prove myself is to not disappoint, and I think I’ve been able to do that today,” he said about his performance in the ex-captain’s stead.

In Abeokuta, he wasn’t just another debutant. He was, for a night at least, Nduka reborn in Sky Blue.

The goal: Timing, Temperament, Trust

Debut goals in CAF competitions are rare. Debut goals in opening rounds are rarer still. For Ngenge, his finish was not luck; it was the product of awareness and confidence.

“I just do what I’m supposed to do, it’s not like I’ve done anything extra or spectacular, it’s just me doing what I’m supposed to do,” he claimed, focused and determined.

His late run, anticipation of a rebound, and unflustered strike reflected a defender who doesn’t just defend; he reads the game and seizes moments.

“I don’t care anymore”: The mental shift

More than his finish, it is Ngenge’s mentality that has shifted since CHAN.

“I don’t really care about what people say anymore, because it’s obvious, when you do well, people will talk, and when you don’t do well, as well, people will talk,” he stated calmly.

Stating further, “Obviously it happened, and I’ve moved on from it, people said what they said, but I did what I did today. They’ll still talk, but I don’t care anymore.”

This isn’t defiance; it’s clarity. A player who once carried public criticism like an anchor now wears it like armour.

Remo Stars’ gain, Nigeria’s reminder

For Remo Stars, Ngenge’s story is proof of their growing reputation as Nigeria’s hub for grooming young talent ready for Africa’s biggest stages. For Nigerian football, it’s a reminder that redemption arcs are as important as debut flashes.

Head coach Tiago Conde’s decision to trust him wasn’t just tactical; it was symbolic. And Ngenge repaid that trust with a performance that balanced defensive responsibility with a game-changing contribution up front.

The road ahead: Consistency, not just a chapter

The celebrations of Sunday night will fade. Ahead lies the grind, away trips, hostile crowds, tactical traps, and the demand for consistency.

Ngenge knows it.

“It’s just one game to be honest, we are looking forward to the next game, and the next one afterwards.”

Legacies are not built on one strike, but on sustained resilience. Yet, as his journey shows, sometimes it takes one strike to change the narrative.

Claiming Legacy

From sleepless nights after CHAN to smiles under the Abeokuta floodlights, Leonard Ngenge’s journey is a microcosm of African football’s truth: setbacks shape champions, if only they choose to rise.

And on Sunday, under Remo Stars’ Sky Blue, Ngenge chose to rise