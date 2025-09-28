United Nations (UN) sanctions on Iran that were suspended nearly a decade ago as part of a landmark nuclear deal are back in force as of Sunday.

Britain, France, and Germany – the three European powers that were signatories to the 2015 accord to limit and monitor Iran’s controversial nuclear programme – triggered the so-called “snapback” sanctions mechanism in late August.

They accused Iran of committing serious breaches, including uranium enrichment far beyond levels needed for civilian nuclear purposes.

The resumption of inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was also a key demand.

Western powers fear Iran is seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a claim Iran rejects.

Despite last-minute diplomatic efforts, no breakthrough was reached with Iranian leaders.

As a result, the sanctions regime in place from 2006-10 automatically resumed at midnight GMT.

The measures include a comprehensive arms embargo, a ban on uranium enrichment, and a global freeze on the assets of Iranian individuals and entities linked to nuclear or ballistic missile programmes.

While the sanctions are expected to further strain Iran’s already weakened economy, battered by extensive US unilateral measures, the full impact of the UN “snapback” remains uncertain.

Germany, the United Kingdom, and France warned Iran against escalating tensions following the reimposition of the sanctions.

“We urge Iran to refrain from any escalatory action and to return to compliance with its legally binding safeguards obligations,” the three countries’ foreign ministers said in a joint statement.

“The reimposition of UN sanctions is not the end of diplomacy.”

The three European powers also emphasised a focus on the swift enforcement of the reinstated restrictions.

“We urge all UN member states to implement these sanctions,” the statement added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that President Donald Trump had emphasised that diplomacy remains an option.

“A deal remains the best outcome for the Iranian people and the world,” Mr Rubio said, adding that Iran must engage in good-faith talks without delays or obstruction.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently rejected the idea of negotiations with the US, accusing Mr Trump of lacking a serious commitment to dialogue.

In protest against the reinstatement of the sanctions, Iran said on Saturday it was recalling its ambassadors from Britain, France, and Germany.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry described the decision to reactivate the sanctions as “irresponsible,” and the diplomats were called back to Tehran for consultations.

READ ALSO: US bans Iranian officials at UN from shopping in New York

Tehran has said it will terminate cooperation with the IAEA upon the resumption of sanctions, while hardliners in parliament are calling for even more drastic responses, including leaving the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

On Friday, the UN Security Council rejected a Russian request to extend the negotiations and further suspend the sanctions.

Earlier at the UN General Assembly in New York, President Masoud Pezeshkian had acknowledged that his efforts to reach an agreement on the nuclear dispute had failed, but expressed confidence that Iran could withstand the sanctions.

(dpa/NAN)