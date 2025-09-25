A two-storey building collapsed on Wednesday evening at 4 Modupeola Street, Mangoro Bus Stop, Alimosho, Lagos State.

The incident, which occurred around 6 p.m., left one man trapped while five others were rescued. The cause of the collapse has not yet been determined.

Videos circulating on social media showed officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) at the scene. Although the agency has yet to issue a formal statement, first responders were seen assisting in rescue efforts.

The trapped victim, a 44-year-old resident of 10 Olabode Street, Alimosho, was pulled out with fractures and bruises. He was taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Surgical Emergency unit by the Lagos State Ambulance Service.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the victim was admitted in stable condition.

“The five who were rescued were taken to a private hospital in the neighbourhood. He arrived at the hospital in a stable condition and was immediately admitted for further treatment,”the commissioner said.

The Lagos State Government has since launched an investigation into the incident.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt appeals for calm as heavy floods submerge streets

Wednesday’s collapse is the latest in a series of similar tragedies in Lagos. In May, three members of the same family died in Ikorodu when an uncompleted two-storey building caved in.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that five persons were killed in a collapse at Ojodu Berger.

Experts have repeatedly blamed weak enforcement of building regulations for the recurring incidents, warning that more collapses are inevitable unless standards are strictly observed.