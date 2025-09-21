The deputy spokesperson for the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State to put aside their differences and unite behind President Bola Tinubu.

He warned that lingering divisions within the party could undermine Mr Tinubu’s re-election prospects in the state if not quickly addressed.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday during an interactive session with journalists, Mr Agbese, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, underscored the need for forgiveness, reconciliation, and the shelving of personal interests in order for the APC to consolidate its hold on Benue politics.

According to him, internal wrangling within the state chapter of the party, particularly the simmering rivalry between the camp of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, and that of Governor Hyacinth Alia remains the biggest threat to APC’s cohesion in the state.

Akume vs Alia

Messrs Akume and Alia’s dispute, which erupted after the 2023 elections, centres largely on control of party structures and political appointments in the state.

Mr Alia has been accused of sidelining the SGF in making key appointments, particularly in the state executive council and local government caretaker committees.

Attempts to remove Austin Agada, the state APC chairperson closely aligned with Mr Akume, further deepened tensions. However, both leaders have publicly denied being at loggerheads.

In April 2024, the Tiv Traditional Council, led by the Tor Tiv, James Ayatse, brokered a truce between Messrs Akume and Alia. The two leaders were seen shaking hands in Gboko, a symbolic gesture interpreted as a peace deal.

As part of the reconciliation process, Mr Alia dissolved his executive council and replaced his chief of staff with a candidate reportedly acceptable to Mr Akume.

The North-central APC Forum and other party groups have repeatedly cautioned that unless peace is genuinely consolidated, the party risks electoral backlash in 2027.

Call for unity

Against this backdrop, Mr Agbese’s message was both a rallying cry and a warning.

“If we as the APC family unite ahead of 2027, set aside our personal sentiments, and swiftly resolve the issues that divide us, embracing forgiveness and solidarity, President Tinubu will secure a decisive victory in Benue,” he stated

He stressed that anything short of unified action would lead to an “abysmal performance” that could disappoint Mr Tinubu, who he portrayed as a leader with genuine intentions for the state’s development.

The lawmaker insisted that Benue has received generous federal appointments and infrastructural promises under Mr Tinubu, a reality he believes should motivate local party leaders to set aside their differences.

“Benue has greatly benefited from the Tinubu administration, and thus, no sacrifice is too great for APC members to ensure his re-election,” Mr Agbese added.

Opposition politics

Mr Agbese also played down the perceived threat of opposition parties in the state, particularly the African Democratic Congress (ADC), arguing that such platforms lack the staying power to mount a serious challenge once the APC puts its house in order.

“The ADC or any coalition will collapse as soon as good discussions are held.

“Remember that even the National Chairman of the ADC, Senator David Mark, and Senator Gabriel Suswam are allies of the SGF. Benue will deliver block votes for Asiwaju more than 2023 if we do the right thing.” he declared.

Personal commitment and constituency work

Beyond national politics, the lawmaker used the platform to reflect on his own journey representingAdo/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency.

He claimed that overwhelming pressure from constituents had persuaded him to seek re-election in 2027, stressing that stakeholders appreciate his efforts in articulating the challenges facing the area at the national level.

“My constituents have persuaded me well enough to seek re-election. The stakeholders are happy that I have been able to articulate our challenges. With every sense of humility, I haven’t achieved 30 per cent of my target for the constituency despite the accolades that I have received so far.”

Respect for stakeholders and leaders

Mr Agbese also spoke candidly about his relationship with key figures in Benue politics. He dismissed rumours of friction with either the SGF or the Governor Alia, describing both as respected leaders to whom he remains loyal.

He added that he considers Mr Akume’s protective stance toward the governor as a model of leadership, and that his own decisions are guided by deference to the hierarchy of the party in the state.

“I am not fighting the governor. In fact, the SGF will ban you from coming to his house or office if you insult Father Alia. He is a great man with so much humour.

“When it comes to strategy, I can pride myself on having so much in my bag. I know what to do to send a governor back to his village. But on Alia, I can’t do that because the SGF and the deputy governor will be angry with me. I have utmost respect for the two of them.”

Prospects for reconciliation

On the possibility of Mr Alia working more closely with Mr Akume, Mr Agbese expressed optimism: “Yes. It is still possible if His Excellency truly wants to. We are peace-loving politicians. Our leader, the SGF, is the most peaceful man on earth.

“The only thing he cannot gift to any human being is his wife, Mummy Regina. One of our leaders, Senator Jack Gyado, once told me that he ran away from his house some time ago because the visitor might ask for his wife, and he couldn’t say no to the person,” he said humorously.

He assured that his legislative agenda for his constituency will remain people-centred, anchored on practical strategies to elevate the constituency’s profile nationally.