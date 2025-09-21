The Enugu State Government has placed a N10 million bounty on the killers of Matthew Eya, a Catholic priest in Enugu State.

The Commissioner for Information in Enugu State, Malachy Agbo, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that some gunmen shot dead Mr Eya, the parish priest of Saint Charles Catholic Church, Eha-Ndiagu, on Friday evening along the Eha-Alumonah–Eha-Ndiagu Road in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

He was said to be returning from Enugu Urban when the hoodlums ambushed him.

The slain cleric was a member of the Nsukka Catholic Diocese, which has confirmed the killing.

In the Saturday statement, Mr Agbo said the state government “strongly condemned” the “gruesome murder” of the cleric.

“The government also commiserated with the late priest’s immediate family, the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, and indeed the Catholic faithful in general over the tragic incident,” the commissioner said.

He described the attack as “cowardly and cold-blooded,” adding that the state government has vowed to track down the attackers.

Mr Agbo stressed that the state government would deploy all available resources, including technology and intelligence, to track down the killers.

“Consequently, the Enugu State Government has placed a N10 million reward for anyone with credible information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the heinous crime,” the commissioner said.

He published a phone number and asked anyone with “credible information” about the attackers to “quickly” contact the state government for action.