A former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, has been elected National President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Nigeria.

The result of the election conducted online was announced Saturday by Rakiya Nuhu, Chairperson of the institute’s 2025 National Council Election Committee.

According to Mrs Nuhu, the keenly contested presidential race saw Mr Oyeyemi, who holds a doctorate in public administration, poll 177 votes to defeat Anthony Onoharigho Akpoje, who secured 124 votes.

“Accordingly, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, FCILT is hereby declared the duly elected National President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Nigeria for the 2025–2027 term,” she said.

Mr Oyeyemi will succeed Mfon Usoro, the outgoing president, under whose leadership the Institute expanded its advocacy and professional development programmes.

Overall, the election recorded a strong turnout, with 314 accredited voters out of 348 registered members, and 301 valid votes cast. Other positions, including those of Vice Presidents, Mode Representatives, and Diversity & Inclusion Officer, were returned unopposed.

Mrs. Nuhu commended members for their participation and the committee for its diligence.

“Many of you have not slept for three days, working tirelessly and selflessly to ensure the success of this election. Your dedication and professionalism embody the very spirit of CILT Nigeria,” she remarked.

She announced that the swearing-in of all elected officers will hold at the Institute’s Annual General Meeting on 23 October 2025 at the Civic Centre, Lagos.

About President-Elect Boboye Oyeyemi

Mr Oyeyemi served as Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Nigeria’s lead agency in road traffic administration and safety management.

Under his leadership, the FRSC became the first law enforcement agency in Africa to earn ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification.

READ ALSO: Major restructuring at FRSC as corps marshal redeploys top officers nationwide

The Corps is also recognised as a global model in voluntarism in law enforcement, the World Bank’s best example of a road safety lead agency in Africa, and the headquarters of the West African Road Safety Organization (WARSO).

Born in Ibadan, Oyo State, and originally from Oke-Ero LGA in Kwara State, Mr Oyeyemi has built a distinguished career in public service.

His honours and awards include Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), 2006, Biographical Man of the Year Award, American Biographical Institute, USA (2012), National Productivity Order of Merit (NPoM), 2015 and LEADERSHIP Newspaper’s Public Officer of the Year Award, 2015.

He is married and continues to be celebrated for his contributions to road safety, logistics, and transport administration in Nigeria and beyond.