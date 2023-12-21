The crisis in the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took a new twist on Thursday as members of the party in the National Assembly called for the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

The caucus, led by Titus Zam, the senator representing Benue North-west, made the call during a press briefing at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The lawmakers who attended the briefing were Emmanuel Udende, the Senator representing Benue North-east; members of the House of Representatives Dickson Tarkighir, Makurdi/Guma Federal; Philip Agbese, Ado/Ogbadibo, Okpoku; Terseer Ugbor, Kwande/Ushongo; Austin Achado, Gwer-East/Gwer-West; Sekav Iyortyom, Buruku and Sesoo Ikpagher, Konshisha/ Vandeikya.

The lawmakers claimed to be loyal to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Mr Zam, flanked by members of the caucus, accused the governor of marginalising the members of the ruling party in the state. He claimed that the governor has been acting “dictatorial” in the running of the state.

“Having watched with apprehension the absence of democratic leadership in Benue State in the last six (6) months exemplified by the arrogant and egocentric conduct of Governor Hyacinth Alia, we have decided to draw the attention of Mr President and other leaders of APC in Nigeria to seek their immediate intervention before the fortunes of APC in Benue State are totally destroyed,” Mr Zam said.

Reading a prepared speech, Mr Zam said the governor has not been picking the calls of members of the National Assembly since his emergence as governor.

“It is necessary to state from the onset that, we have collectively and individually drawn the attention of the leader of the APC in Benue, Sen. Dr George Akume Secretary to the Government of the Federation who has on several occasions pleaded for patience from us in the anticipation of a possible change of attitude from His Excellency Governor Hyacinth Alia.

“Rather than change for the better, Governor Alia has become more emboldened and has continued to treat us and the party in general in the most disgusting disrespectful and disingenuous manner,” the lawmaker said.

Another sin listed against the governor is the appointment of commissioners. According to the lawmakers, the governor made all the appointments without consulting members of the party.

The governor was also accused of unilaterally nominating caretaker committees for the local governments in the state without consulting the members of the party.

Mr Zam said the SGF has been pleading with the members of the party to stay calm, however, they have lost patience and want the president to intervene.

“Governor Hyacinth Alia since assumption of duty has not held any meeting with NASS members of Benue State who were elected on the same APC platform with him neither does he pick or return their telephone calls not to talk about consulting them on political matters in the state.

“He has assumed the posture of a conqueror who does not care about the welfare, nor status of National Assembly nembers in his leadership of Benue State. In every state of the federation members of NASS are working in synergy with their governors to attract development from the centre to their State of origin,” he said.

Mr Zam also announced the “loyalty” of the caucus to Mr Akume and the state Chairman of APC, Austine Agada.

Mr Alia, 56, ditched his cassock last year and emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He won the election on the back of a mass following.

Analysts believe that Mr Akume, a former governor of the state, provided the political structure that ultimately propelled the APC back to power in the state.

However, there have been speculations of a rift between Messrs Akume and Alia, though the former has consistently denied the report of a rift between him and the governor.

Tinubu’s political interventions

President Tinubu lately has been using the influence of his office to broker peace in different states.

The president intervened in the crisis in Rivers State between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Mr Tinubu’s intervention helped to resolve the crisis in the oil-rich state.

Earlier, he intervened in the crisis between Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Critics of the president have slammed his interventions as “unconstitutional.”

