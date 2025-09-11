The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued a fresh 24-hour ultimatum to the federal government to address its outstanding demands, following the expiration of an earlier 10-day deadline on 10 September.

NARD had, on 1 September, threatened a nationwide industrial action if the government failed to resolve pending issues within 10 days.

In a communiqué issued after its Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting held virtually on Wednesday, the association said it resolved to grant the government one final 24-hour window.

The doctors said failure to comply will result in a five-day warning strike, commencing on Friday, 12 September.

“The E-NEC mandates the NOC to ensure the immediate payment of the outstanding Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) within 24 hours and to facilitate the resolution of other pending matters as a demonstration of good faith from the government,” it said.

“Failure to comply will result in a five-day warning strike, commencing at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, 12 September 2025.”

Demands, Grievances

The association decried the government’s refusal to pay five months of arrears from the 25/35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) review, along with other outstanding salary arrears.

It also conveyed disappointment at the federal government’s failure to fulfil its commitments regarding the release of funds for the payment of the outstanding 2025 MRTF to numerous resident doctors.

It said these doctors remain unpaid despite multiple ultimatums and extensions.

It also criticised the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria for downgrading membership certificates from the West African Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons.

“The E-NEC also received an update on the woefully inadequate efforts exerted by the Oyo State government to tackle the challenges confronting members of the ARD LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, amidst an ongoing indefinite strike action at the institution.

“The E-NEC condemned the negligence exhibited by most state governments in paying the MRTF to resident doctors under their employ, deeming this an act of gross insensitivity.”

It also expressed disappointment in the federal government’s failure to address its demands despite numerous ultimatums issued.

NARD had, in July, issued a three-week ultimatum, but in the interest of industrial harmony, the NEC extended the deadline to allow for further engagement with stakeholders.

Call to action

To avert industrial action, the doctors are demanding the immediate disbursement of the 2025 MRTF and the settlement of five months of outstanding CONMESS arrears, along with other unpaid allowances.

They also called on the MDCN to restore recognition of the West African postgraduate membership certificates and urged the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to promptly issue certificates to qualified candidates in line with international best practices.

They also urged Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to address the grievances of doctors at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, who remain on strike.

The council further appealed to all state governors to prioritise doctors’ welfare, ensure timely payment of MRTF, and take proactive measures to curb emigration while maintaining industrial harmony.

Looming disaster

The resident doctors comprise the bulk of medical personnel in Nigeria’s tertiary hospitals; hence, healthcare services are often crippled when they embark on strike.

The warning from NARD comes amid ongoing strikes in other parts of the country.

The Association of Resident Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory (ARD-FCT) began a seven-day warning strike on Monday to drive home their demands.

Among the issues the doctors highlighted were a lack of manpower, poor welfare, unpaid salaries, unexplained deductions, and the psychological toll of long working hours.

The association noted that no new employment had taken place in FCT hospitals since 2011, forcing resident doctors to cover multiple departments.

PREMIUM TIMES’ checks at health facilities in Abuja on Tuesday showed patients are heavily bearing the brunt of the industrial action, with several departments shut down and only emergency cases being attended to.

Similarly, resident doctors at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Awka, Anambra, on Thursday began a seven-day warning strike to demand better working conditions.