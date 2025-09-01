The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the federal government, threatening nationwide industrial action if its outstanding demands are not met.

The association disclosed this on Monday in a communiqué issued after its Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting, which was held virtually on Sunday.

The communique was signed by NARD President, Tope Osundara; the General Secretary, Oluwasola Odunbaku; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Omoha Amobi.

NARD had, in July, issued a three-week ultimatum, but in the interest of industrial harmony, the NEC extended the deadline to allow for further engagement with stakeholders.

During Sunday’s meeting, the E-NEC condemned the failure of the federal government to meet its demands despite earlier promises.

NARD said it will down tools nationwide from 10 September, if the government fails to meet its demands.

Demands, Grievances

The association noted with dismay that many resident doctors have yet to receive their 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).

It also decried the government’s refusal to pay five months of arrears from the 25/35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) review, along with other outstanding salary arrears.

NARD further faulted the government for failing to settle the 2024 Accoutrement Allowance.

It also criticised the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria for downgrading membership certificates from the West African Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons.

It also condemned the persistent non-issuance of membership certificates by the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

The council also accused the Kaduna State government of reneging on agreements with doctors at ARD Kaduna and Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital.

It faulted the Oyo State government for failing to resolve the challenges facing doctors at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, despite an ongoing indefinite strike.

It, however, commended state governors who have demonstrated commitment to the welfare of doctors by paying the 2025 MRTF.

Fulfilling Demands

The doctors are demanding the immediate payment of the 2025 MRTF and the settlement of five months of outstanding CONMESS arrears, along with other unpaid allowances.

They also want the federal government to clear the 2024 Accoutrement Allowance and commence payment of specialist allowances to doctors nationwide, citing their critical role in providing advanced medical care.

In addition, it called on the MDCN to restore recognition of the West African postgraduate membership certificates and urged the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to promptly issue certificates to qualified candidates in line with international best practices.

On state-level issues, the doctors are demanding the full implementation of the 2024 CONMESS and resolution of welfare concerns in Kaduna State, where resident doctors have already resumed an indefinite strike.

It also urged Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to address the grievances of doctors at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, who remain on strike.

The council further appealed to all state governors to prioritise doctors’ welfare, ensure timely payment of MRTF, and take proactive measures to curb emigration while maintaining industrial harmony.

“The E-NEC extends the ultimatum by a final 10 days to all relevant government agencies to meet these demands,” It said.

“Failure to do so within this period (expiring on Wednesday, 10 September 2025) will leave the NEC with no other option than to embark on a nationwide strike action.”