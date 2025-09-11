Resident doctors at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Awka, Anambra, have embarked on a seven-day warning strike to demand better working conditions.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the hospital on Wednesday in Awka.

The communique titled Notification of Commencement of Industrial Action, signed by Joy Okwumuo and Chukwubuike Ifekudu, President and Secretary of ARD COOUTH, respectively, indicates that the strike would commence effectively at noon on Thursday.

The doctors said the strike followed several failed efforts to engage the Anambra State government to pay the 100 per cent Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), which it promised to implement from January 2025.

The communique also cited the non-payment of upward-revised CONMESS salary structure, accoutrement, rural posting, specialist and teaching allowances as reasons for the strike.

Other grievances of the association include non-payment of accumulated arrears as well as a shortage of doctors, which they claim has led to overworking of the available resident doctors.

The ARD demanded payment of the MRTF and for the government to gazette the same to forestall the recurrent issues of non-payment.

It also further urged the government to address the shortage of health workers by employing more doctors to meet the recommended number approved by the medical colleges in each department

“ARD COOUTH made several efforts to engage the government since the beginning of this year to ensure the realisation of the promises made that led to the suspension of previous industrial action on 4 October 2024.

“The government failed to meet the demands within the 10 days ultimatum issued by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in its letter dated 1 September.

“Having exhausted one year waiting without any positive response, ARD COOUTH regrettably resolved to commence the industrial action.”

“We hope that all demands are met to prevent indefinite industrial action that might be a consequence,” it said.

ARD COOUTH called on the hospital management, other relevant bodies including the public to appeal to the government on the need to meet their demands soon for efficient and effective service delivery.

The association said it wishes that these issues are resolved soon to prevent regrettable disharmony this situation will cause in the state tertiary health facility.

“We appreciate all institutions and individuals who have consistently shown unwavering commitment to our welfare,” it said.

(NAN)