Some communication experts have emphasised the importance of ethics and compassion in navigating the digital age, urging responsible use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

They spoke on Wednesday at the retirement and 70th birthday celebration of Olujimi Kayode, a professor of mass communication and ethicist at the Lagos State University (LASU).

The event featured a panel discussion, moderated by Tunde Akanni, a professor of media and conflict resolution studies, focused on the theme: “The imperative of communication ethics in the digital age.”

Embracing ethics, compassion

In his comments, Abiodun Bamigboye, a board member of the Lagos State Teaching Commission (TESCOM), described ethics as the rule of conduct that addresses moral principles.

Mr Bamigboye said this includes being mindful of online posts, verifying information before sharing, and prioritising compassion in digital interactions.

He described the world as a “global room,” adding that “the digital game has come to stay. It must be embraced.”

On her part, the Acting Dean of Communication Studies at Fountain University, Raheemat Adeniran, called for responsible use of artificial intelligence, emphasising commitment to ethics and empathy.

Ms Adeniran explained that ethics is “knowing what is right and being comfortable with that decision.”

She added that AI must be applied in ways that ensure inclusivity, stressing that there must be “full disclosure” in its usage.

Also, Saheed Timehin, an associate professor, reflected on ethics as embodied by the celebrant and retiree, Mr Kayode.

“He taught me at the Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ). He has a culture of integrity,” Mr Timehin said.

He explained that ethics permeates private and public life, describing it as “what is expected of you and the effort you put into it is ethics. Ethics is personal mortality before public mortality.”

AI and academic research

Mr Timehin also advised students to minimise reliance on AI in research, warning that overdependence could destroy creativity.

“It is our responsibility to tell students to make ethical use of AI. Conduct your research yourself, the conclusion you get will be different from artificial intelligence,’’ he said.

Tributes

In his welcome address, Jide Jimoh, dean of LASU’s faculty of communication and media studies, described Mr Kayode as a teacher, Christian, philosopher, and trailblazer.

“As a teacher, the lesson is all over him. All you need to do is read him. He is a selfless person. He started this faculty,” Mr Jimoh said.

Rotimi Olatunji, professor of public relations and advertising, described the retiree as a “personification of ethics despite challenges.”

Other colleagues and students praised Mr Kayode for his generosity, mentorship, and guidance.

Omolade Sanni, head of the broadcasting department, referred to him as her “academic father,” while Thanni Noeem of the public relations and advertising department recounted his kindness.

Celebrant speaks

Speaking with journalists, Mr Kayode said he would continue teaching as a visiting professor at LASU or other institutions, describing teaching as a calling.

He advised millennials and Gen Zs to be ready to justify their decisions when faced with ethical dilemmas. “Everyone has to face ethical dilemmas from time to time, either at a personal or professional level,” he said.

Born on 26 August in Surulere, Lagos, Mr Kayode studied at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), where he obtained his first degree, master’s, and PhD.

In 1991, he received an award for outstanding teaching in journalism from the Poynter Institute of Media Studies in Florida, USA.

He was acting director of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism between 1998 and 2000 before joining LASU in 2001 as a lecturer. He is credited with delivering the first lecture at Nigeria’s premier School of Communication.