Lagos is set to witness history as the AFC World Series begins a four-day showcase of mixed martial arts (MMA), bringing together over 70 athletes from across Nigeria and beyond.

The event which will be taking place at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, is the first of its kind in Africa — a privately run promotion that has been officially recognised by national and continental federations.

For Raad Aswani, the founder of AFC World Series, this milestone represents both a dream and a mission to give African fighters the platform they deserve.

“The next four days, you’re going to see explosive bouts,” Mr Aswani told reporters at a press parley in Lagos. “We have 72 to 76 athletes registered, including female strawweights, and they are eager to step into the cage. It’s going to end with a beautiful awards ceremony that shines a spotlight on their hard work. From entertainment to pure sport, people should get ready for something special.”

The competition has been endorsed by the Nigerian Mixed Martial Arts Federation (NMMAF), the National Sports Commission, the Lagos State Sports Commission, and the African Mixed Martial Arts Confederation.

This means that results from Lagos will now count toward Africa’s first unified ranking system for MMA, creating a clear path from the amateur level to the international stage.

Henry George, president of the NMMAF, explained why this matters.

“A lot of people watch the UFC or PFL but forget the years of amateur fights athletes go through before they become professionals,” he said. “Through AFC, we now have a structured programme called the Road to AFC. Athletes will need a minimum of 10 amateur bouts before turning pro. That’s how it is done worldwide, and now Africa has the same structure.”

For Mr Aswani, the event is also deeply personal.

He recalled how watching boxing champion Lennox Lewis as a child sparked his passion for combat sports. “I’ve always loved this sport,” he said. “But I didn’t want to be Don King or Dana White. I wanted to be myself, Raad, and help Nigerian and African athletes achieve their dreams. This is about building the next generation.”

The impact of that vision is already visible. International promotions are paying attention, with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) keeping an eye on emerging talent from the AFC. Fighters like Octave “The Bantu Warrior,” now competing in PFL Africa, are proof that the pipeline is real.

UFC star Sodiq Yusuf, who is in Lagos to support the competition, stressed the importance of building opportunities at home.

“Nigeria has so much raw talent,” he said. “With platforms like this, fighters won’t have to leave the country to go pro. They can rise from Nigeria to the world.”

Beyond the cage, the AFC World Series is also trying to create a wider impact.

Its programmes focus on developing young people, opening opportunities for women, and turning gyms into safe spaces that double as education and training centres.

Mr Aswani calls it building “complete athletes” — people who can succeed both in and out of the sport.

By the time medals are awarded at the closing ceremony, with officials from the National Sports Commission set to personally honour the champions, Lagos would have witnessed more than just a competition.

It will be the beginning of a new chapter for MMA in Africa — one that places Nigerian fighters firmly on the global map.

“This is about Africa taking its place in the sport,” Mr Aswani said. “The future starts here in Lagos.”