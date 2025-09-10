The West Africa Association of Public Accounts Committees (WAAPAC) has lauded President Bola Tinubu and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, for Nigeria’s successful hosting of its 11th Regional Conference and General Assembly.

It described the event as a milestone for parliamentary accountability in the subregion.

The conference, which was held in Abuja, marked the first time Nigeria hosted the gathering since WAAPAC was established in 2009.

The event attracted delegates from 13 African countries, members of the Nigerian National Assembly, and representatives of various State Houses of Assembly.

It also brought together public finance oversight experts and legislators committed to advancing accountability and transparency in governance across West Africa.

Hosted by the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives, the conference served as a platform for peer learning, experience sharing, and the strengthening of inter-parliamentary collaboration.

Sessions covered critical issues such as improving audit practices, enhancing financial oversight, and ensuring that public institutions across Africa remain accountable to the people they serve.

In his remarks at the closing ceremony, WAAPAC President, Traore Issouf, praised Nigeria for setting what he called “a model of parliamentary standards in Africa.”

He highlighted the hospitality extended to participants and commended the planning and organisation that made the conference a success.

“Nigeria has set a model for parliamentary standards in Africa. The planning and organisation of this conference have been second to none,” Mr Issouf said.

He expressed particular appreciation for the leadership of Bamidele Salam, Chairman of the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee, who spearheaded Nigeria’s preparations for the event.

Mr Issouf described Mr Salam’s commitment as a reflection of Nigeria’s broader dedication to accountability and legislative oversight.

Beyond commendations, Mr Issouf used the platform to call for deeper regional cooperation.

He urged African leaders to Charlie Kirk visa barriers, stressing that free movement within the continent would accelerate economic integration, boost cross-border trade, and strengthen interpersonal relations among citizens of member states.

He also charged national parliaments across West Africa to prioritise the funding of Public Accounts Committees and Supreme Audit Institutions.

According to him, these institutions play a critical role in ensuring transparency in the management of public resources, curbing corruption, and safeguarding against abuse of office.

The conference ended with resolutions aimed at strengthening parliamentary networks across the continent and a renewed commitment by member states to support each other in the fight against corruption.

The next WAAPAC Regional Conference is said to hold in Liberia, with expectations that lessons from Nigeria’s hosting will guide future organisers.

Key discussions at the conference

Earlier in the week, Mr Tajudeen raised alarm over Nigeria’s ₦149 trillion debt profile, urging governments across the subregion to adopt more sustainable borrowing practices.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, in his presentation, assured delegates that Nigeria was already working to stabilise its economy through improved revenue mobilisation and fiscal discipline.

Also, Mr Salam used the opportunity to highlight Nigeria’s recent recovery of over ₦200 billion in lost public revenue, stressing that audit institutions must be adequately empowered to sustain such gains.