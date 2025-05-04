The former Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari, has addressed a report alleging he was in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Kyari, in a statement posted on his X handle on Saturday night, explained that he is currently taking a well-deserved rest after the dissolution of the NNPC Ltd management and board, of which he was a part.

He reflected on his service to the NNPC and NNPC Ltd for 34 years, with 17 of those years in management roles and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve under two administrations, those of Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu.

Mr Kyari said he is committed to accountability, stating that he served with the fear of God, knowing that he would be answerable not only to human institutions but also to God.

He expressed his willingness to account for his stewardship during his tenure at the NNPC.

“I served not only my country but also God. I am happy to account for my stewardship. Over the past few days and in particular in the past 2 hours, I have been inundated with calls from concerned family and friends over claims by an online newspaper that I was in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is clear mischief and a calculated attempt by the newspaper and its sponsors to achieve a desired outcome, which only them know. At present, I am taking a well-deserved rest after the dissolution of the management and board of the NNPCL, of which I was the Group Chief Executive.

“It should be stated that having served the NNPC and the NNPCL for 34 years, and 17 of those in management roles and especially the last 5 years and 9 months, I had little time for leave of even two weeks. So, I am thankful for the opportunity to serve under their Excellencies Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I must emphasise that I served with the fear of God knowing fully well as a Muslim that if I do not account before man, I will account before Allah, and that I am better off accounting to the institutions of man. Therefore, having served in public capacity, I am willing and happy to account for my stewardship in this world,” Mr Kyari said.

He said the resort to disinformation does not serve any purpose, adding that it has the potential to send the wrong signals to investors and the international community.

“It is in this regard that I urge the media to be circumspect and avoid being stampeded into misleading the public on unverified stories or matters that are subject of further validation by relevant organisations.

“I sincerely thank my family and friends who have reached out to me or tried to do so and assure them that I am available to respond to all lawful queries,” he said.

Last month, President Tinubu sacked the board of the NNPC Ltd, including Mr Kyari, and board chairperson Pius Akinyelure.

The president also approved Bayo Ojulari as the new GCEO of the NNPC and Ahmadu Kida as non-executive chairman.

On Friday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the EFCC has initiated an investigation into alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of funds by former top officials of the NNPC Ltd, including two former chief executives, Mr Kyari and Abubakar Yar’Adua.

A letter, with reference number CR:3000/EFCC/ABJ/HQ/SDC.2/NNPC/VOL.1/698, dated 28 April, addressed to the NNPC Managing Director, showed that the EFCC is seeking certified records of salaries and allowances paid to 14 officials, including those who have retired.

