The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised former Senate President, David Mark and former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, as the chairperson and national secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), respectively.

In a publication on its website on Wednesday, INEC also listed Mani Ibrahim as the party’s national treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu as the national financial secretary and Oserheimen Osunbor, a former governor of Edo State, as the national legal adviser.

ADC

The Atiku Abubakar-led opposition coalition had adopted the ADC to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election, following allegations of delay by INEC to register their preferred All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

Mr Mark was later named the interim leader of the ADC with Mr Aregbesola, a former ally of President Tinubu, as national secretary.

The former Senate president, a long-time member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resigned his membership of the party, noting that it had lost its way despite attempts to remedy the deepening divisions, persistent leadership crisis, and irreconcilable differences.

The opposition coalition includes prominent political heavyweights such as Atiku, a former vice president, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, all former governors, Abubakar Malami, a former attorney general of the federation, and others.

Although, former National chairperson of ADC, Ralph Nwosu, handed over to the Mark-led NWC, some groups within the party are still laying claim to the leadership of the party.

Its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Dumebi Kachikwu had repeatedly insisted the Mr Nwosu had been sacked by the court.

Political Parties in Nigeria

The registered political parties in Nigeria are Accord (A), Action Alliance (AA), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Congress (APC), All, Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party (BP), Labour Party (LP), and National Rescue Movement (NRM).

Others are New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressive Party (YPP), Youth Party (YP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).