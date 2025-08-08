The African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, has accused a coalition of political heavyweights led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of orchestrating a carefully coordinated plot to fraudulently hijack his party in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Friday, Mr Kachikwu alleged that a “coalition of geriatrics” made up of former political office holders is working to seize the ADC national structure and use it as a vehicle for Atiku’s presidential ambition.

He claimed that the group had already infiltrated the party across the states and engaged in illegal activities, including forgery and misrepresentation before the courts, to consolidate control.

“A few weeks ago, I had warned that a group of mostly old former political office holders were executing a carefully orchestrated agenda to take over the ADC to prosecute Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition come 2027.

“I also warned that Peter Obi and other presidential hopefuls in this coalition of geriatrics were being duped as Atiku’s men had been carefully positioned to take over the ADC party structure across the country,” he said.

This is not the first time Mr Kachikwu has made such claims. In July, he raised similar alarms, accusing Atiku and his allies of plotting to infiltrate and dominate the ADC’s leadership through illegal appointments and backdoor negotiations.

Forged signature

During Friday’s briefing, Mr Kachikwu presented documents he said were evidence of fraud, including a Court of Appeal judgement (Appeal No: CA/PH/225/2023) in which, he alleged, the signatures of some state Chairpersons opposed to the takeover were forged and submitted as terms of settlement.

“Our lawyers have dispatched petitions to the appropriate law enforcement agencies on this,” he said.

He also dismissed the purported appointment of former Senate President David Mark as ADC national Chairperson by Ralph Nwosu, whom, he said, two Federal High Courts have ruled has no legal mandate to lead the party.

Mr Kachikwu noted that despite media reports portraying Mr Mark as chairman, Mr Nwosu continued to sign letters to INEC as “national chairman” weeks after introducing Mr Mark as leader.

The former presidential candidate linked the alleged hijacking to Atiku’s long-standing resistance to a southern presidency.

He claimed that the former vice president and “a few northern elites” are weaponising regional, religious, and ethnic sentiments to undermine southern aspirants, including President Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi.

“Peter Obi has been told in very clear terms that he will never get northern votes as an Igbo man and as such he should accept to be Atiku’s running mate,” Mr Kachikwu alleged.

He said that although he previously opposed zoning or ethnic considerations in politics, he now sees the need to defend southern political interests given the prevailing realities.

Addressing claims by Mr Nwosu that he had been expelled from the party, Mr Kachikwu insisted he remains a bona fide ADC member, noting that INEC recognised him as the party’s 2023 flag bearer.

“It’s just like someone saying I am no longer a Nigerian. I am a Nigerian today, yesterday, tomorrow. I am a member of ADC today, yesterday, and tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Kachikwu vowed that “no power whatsoever” could stop him from contesting the next ADC primaries, claiming that the attempted hijack had ironically boosted the party’s visibility nationwide.

He noted that the tenure of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) expired two years ago without a national convention to elect new leaders.

According to him, his faction has taken the matter to court, which has adjourned hearings until October after the judicial break.

“For the last two years, we don’t have any chairman because the tenure of our council elapsed two years ago and since then, we’ve been unable to have a convention to produce a new NWC,” he added.

ADC leadership crisis

The ADC has been embroiled in a protracted leadership battle since 2022, when Mr Nwosu’s claim to the chairmanship was challenged in court. Multiple factions have since emerged, each claiming control of the party.

In mid-2025, a coalition of opposition figures, spearheaded by Atiku and others, adopted the ADC as their platform for the 2027 elections.

The move has faced resistance from Mr Kachikwu’s faction, which accuses the coalition of bypassing party processes to impose leaders.

Former Deputy National Chairperson Nafi’u Bala recently declared himself interim chairman, rejecting the David Mark-led faction and vowing to take the matter to court.