The Development Control Department of the Federal Capital Territory Authority on Wednesday demolished structures at River Park Estate, located along the Umar Musa Yar’Adua expressway in Abuja.

Authorities said the demolition targeted structures started overnight after the FCT administration announced that undeveloped plots in the estate had reverted to the government due to the expiration of the estate’s lease agreement.

The decision to reclaim the plots, according to the Director of the Development Control Department, Mukhtar Galadima, was based on a recommendation from a committee established by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to investigate land issues at River Park Estate, which was subsequently approved by the Minister.

“Despite the official directive from the FCT Administration, it was discovered that about 30 developers moved onto the plots and began construction activities overnight,” the development control department said.

The River Park Estate is one of the most expansive and best developed housing developments in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Below are photographs of the demolition exercise: