Defending champions Remo Stars have set their sights on maintaining their title defence momentum as they prepare to face Warri Wolves in their next Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash.

Assistant coach Sulaimon Folarin — better known as Coach Lama — has declared the upcoming fixture “non-negotiable.”

The Sky Blue Stars, fresh from a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over newcomers Kun Khalifat on Matchday 2 in Aba, are looking to build on their early-season form and climb further up the table.

Kun Khalifat opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Henry Ezeonye converted a historic penalty — the club’s first-ever NPFL goal — sparking wild celebrations among the Owerri-based debutants.

But Remo’s championship pedigree soon told. Ibrahim Abubakar levelled matters in the 69th minute before Samson Olasupo completed the turnaround eight minutes later with a composed finish, securing maximum points for the visitors.

Coach Lama delivers Ogunmodede’s blueprint

With head coach Daniel Ogunmodede away in Abuja on NPFL awards duty, Coach Lama led the team from the dugout and praised his players’ discipline and commitment to the game plan.

“Yeah, it was a very good run for us. Very good performance from the guys. We had a plan coming here. We stick to the plan and we got what we want. Kudos to the boys for what they have done so far…” Coach Lama told reporters.

Asked about stepping up in Ogunmodede’s absence, Lama was quick to pass the credit back:

“Yes, Ogunmodede is not here. His spirit is with us. All we did here today is his work. We only carried out what he asked us to do. Whatever happened here, the glory goes to him. He prepared the team. We are only here to represent him, to hold house for him.”

‘Warri Wolves game is non-negotiable’

Attention now shifts to their upcoming home clash against Warri Wolves, and Lama made no attempt to hide the importance of the encounter.

“Now we are having four points in two matches. We’ve lost two points to us. We are going to get the three maximum points again whatever. It’s non-negotiable. By getting that, we should be able to stabilise in the table.”

He further outlined the team’s immediate ambitions:

“We want to get back to where we belong, which we feel is the top of the table. If we win that match coming next week, we go to seven points, likely second or third.

“Coming back to away, we want to go and win again, we’ll go back to first position. The match against Warri Wolves is non-negotiable. We are going to win by the grace of God.”

With two matches played and four points on the board, Remo Stars’ home clash with Warri Wolves represents an early chance to assert their dominance in the title race and regain control at the top of the NPFL standings.