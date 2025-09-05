Lubrik Construction Limited (LCL) officially handed over a national security museum to the State Security Service (SSS) on Thursday in Abuja.

The construction firm, which specialises in design, building and development of infrastructure, oil and gas facilities, said it donated the Department of State Security Services Museum of National Security to SSS as part of its commitment to community development.

The museum building, built from scratch by Lubrik, is located at the SSS headquarters on Aso Drive in Abuja, where the handover ceremony took place on Thursday.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Deputy Director General of SSS, Folashade Adekaiyaoja, thanked LCL chairperson Nasiru Danu for supporting the agency.

“This act of generosity shows your commitment to supporting our work and strengthening our capacity. We are accepting not just a building, but also a symbol of trust, partnership, and shared vision for a secure Nigeria and its citizens,” she said.

“We recognise the value of this gift and what it represents – a legacy of service, of progress, and dedication to the betterment of Nigeria. We are sure that this building will be used effectively and maintained diligently to advance the global objectives for which it has been committed,” Mrs Adekaiyaoja said.

She noted that the building is an inspiration and a stamp of confidence to the agency.

For his part, Mr Danu said the idea of donating the museum was borne out of the need to contribute to the efforts of the SSS. He said the project was completed in 18 months.

In 2021, PREMIUM TIMES reported the groundbreaking ceremony of the project. The project is part of the corporate social responsibility of two firms – Lubrik Construction Company and Craneburg Construction.

While handing over the keys, Mr Danu pledged his commitment in partnering with the SSS.

“I will tell you that we are still ready to partner with you in anything to improve in our country, because we also understand how sensitive your job is. Most Nigerians don’t understand,” he said.

While noting that the SSS never received goodwill gestures from criminals, Mr Danu assured the agency that his organisation was made of “law-abiding citizens” and that the museum donation “is legacy for Nigerians.”

He also maintained that the “project is 100 per cent free as part of our community development services”.

Mrs Adekaiyaoja, who thanked Mr Danu and his team, said the museum would house documents, artefacts of historical significance, and items that reflect the evolution of the agency.

“We look forward to continuing partnership just like you said, and united in purpose as we work together to build a brighter future for our future generation yet to come.”

This is not the first time the LCL has supported legal enforcement agencies. In 2020, the chairperson revealed its intention to build a clubhouse for the military. Mr Danu said on Thursday that the project had been completed.