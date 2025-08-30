Some bureau de change operators have implicated Abdullahi Rogo, Director-General of Protocol to the Kano State Governor, in a multi-billion-naira corruption scandal now under investigation by Nigeria’s anti-graft agencies: the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The operators, in detailed statements given to EFCC and ICPC, described how they moved huge sums of public funds at Mr Rogo’s request, transactions investigators say form the backbone of a suspected N6.5 billion fraud and money laundering scheme.

According to investigators, Mr Rogo allegedly masterminded the diversion of billions of naira belonging to the Kano State Government, funnelling the funds through bureau de change operators, shell companies, and personal accounts.

How Mr Rogo implicated

One of the bureau de change operators, Gali Muhammad, told investigators that Mr Rogo personally contacted him to source dollars. Another operator, Nasiru Adamu, managing director of Kazo Nazo and Namu Nakune, said that on 9 November 2023, Mr Muhammad approached him for dollars.

Mr Adamu said his companies received N1.17 billion directly from Kano State’s Federation Account Allocation that same day. In return, he handed over the dollar equivalent to Mr Muhammad, who then delivered the cash to Mr Rogo at the Kano Liaison Office in Asokoro, Abuja.

In a separate statement, Mr Muhammad corroborated this account, telling investigators he personally handed $1 million in cash to the governor’s aide in Abuja, a transaction investigators described as a “blatant disregard” of Nigeria’s Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Role of Accountant General

Aside from the BDC operators, the anti-graft agencies extended investigation to the then Kano State Accountant General, Abdussalam Abdulkadir. According to ICPC documents, Mr Abdulkadir ordered the N1.17 billion payment and facilitated the disbursement using fabricated “letters of authority” purportedly signed by two firms: the A.Y. Mai Kifi Oil and Gas Ltd. and Ammas Petroleum Company Ltd.

The managing directors of the two companies later reportedly told the ICPC that the contracts were fictitious and that they signed the documents under the instruction of Mr Abdulkadir.

Although he admitted authorising the payments, the accountant general could not reportedly justify why the funds were channelled to bureau de change firms.

ICPC investigators concluded that Mr Abdulkadir conspired with Mr Rogo to launder public funds through the currency dealers.

Wider probe

Witness statements seen by PREMIUM TIMES show that the EFCC and ICPC are tracing a chain that links Mr Rogo directly to intermediaries and bureau de change operators who supplied the dollars.

On 14 February 2025, the ICPC formally invited Mr Rogo under Section 28 of its Act to answer questions bordering on fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering. He was advised to appear with a lawyer or representative.

On 18 February, his lawyers, Potent Attorneys, wrote to the ICPC requesting a rescheduling. But two days later, on 20 February, while the request was still under consideration, Mr Rogo filed a court application challenging the summons.

Despite this, investigators said, they pressed ahead.

In April, the ICPC approached the court by ex parte motion, seeking forfeiture of N142 million “reasonably suspected to have been acquired illegally.” On 7 May, the judge granted interim forfeiture of the funds and directed that a notice be published in a national newspaper, inviting anyone with an interest to show cause within a month why the money should not be permanently forfeited.

No claimant emerged. By 2 July, the court ordered a final forfeiture of the N142 million, ruling that it represented proceeds of corruption connected to Mr Rogo.

So far, the ICPC has recovered N1.3 billion linked to Mr Rogo, including funds traced to firms believed to be fronts and his personal accounts.

Investigators, however, say the forfeited amount represents only a fraction of the illicit transactions linked to the governor’s aide.

Front companies and hidden accounts

According to ICPC documents, Mr Rogo allegedly deployed several “front companies”, including H&M Nigeria Limited, A.Y. Maikifi Petroleum, and Ammas Oil and Gas Limited, to siphon state funds.

Investigators also uncovered an account (0505572562) at Alternative Bank, opened in the name of AH Bello Business Solutions Ltd. Prosecutors allege Mr Rogo secretly controlled the account.

Transfers were reportedly made from the Kano State Directorate of Protocol into the account before the money was distributed to bureau de change operators, associates, and relatives.

Between August 2024 and February 2025, the account recorded N3.07 billion in inflows and N2.6 billion in outflows. By 10 February 2025, it had a balance of N142.2 million, which has since been forfeited to the ICPC by court order.

The probes also zeroed in on Mr Rogo’s personal finances.

A Zenith Bank account (1003666925) in his name recorded N2.28 billion in credits and N2.26 billion in debits between January 2022 and January 2025, leaving a balance of N39.3 million. Another corporate account in his name, also domiciled with Zenith Bank, received N54.1 million.

Both accounts have since been frozen under Post-No-Debit restrictions.

Kano Government pushes back

Amid mounting evidence, the Kano State Government has defended its aide, dismissing reports of a N6.5 billion diversion as “falsehoods” sponsored by political opponents bent on discrediting Governor Abba Yusuf’s administration.

The government insisted that all financial transactions within ministries, departments, and agencies were properly budgeted and accounted for, adding that no official had access to funds outside approved purposes.

It also explained that the Directorate of Protocol oversees logistics, welfare, accommodation, and travel arrangements for the governor within and outside Nigeria, as well as support for visiting dignitaries, including the president, ministers, diplomats, and other VIPs.

The Kano government claimed that the accounting practice Mr Rogo is enmeshed in is practised by all the states in Nigeria, as well as the federal government.

Despite the Kano government’s claim, however, the EFCC and ICPC are continuing their investigations into the scandal.

Prosecutors suggest that more revelations may surface in the coming weeks, with investigators convinced that the transactions linked to Mr Rogo represent one of the most brazen diversions of public funds in Kano’s recent history.