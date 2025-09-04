Team Lagos are firmly on course to emerge overall winners of the ongoing 9th National Youth Games (NYG) in Asaba, Delta State, after maintaining their lead at the top of the medals table as the competition enters its final phase.

At the close of Day Six on Wednesday, Team Lagos had amassed a total of 69 medals — 35 gold, 18 silver, and 16 bronze — staying ahead of nearest challengers, Team Edo and hosts, Team Delta. Edo currently sit second with 46 medals (23 gold, 9 silver, and 14 bronze), while defending champions Delta occupy third place with 51 medals (14 gold, 17 silver, and 20 bronze).

With just a few days left and several finals still to be decided, Team Lagos remain resolute in their push to topple perennial winners Team Delta and reclaim national supremacy at the youth sports festival.

A major boost to Lagos’ dominance has come from the state’s outstanding performance in swimming, where the athletes delivered a stunning return of 19 gold and 4 silver medals.

The swimmers’ exploits have inspired other athletes across multiple disciplines, resulting in consistent medal wins and appearances in finals.

Speaking after the medal presentation to the victorious swimmers, the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, hailed their remarkable performance, describing it as proof of the state’s growing investment in grassroots sports development.

“There’s no better way to rate the performance than what we have seen in terms of the multiple gold medals the swimmers have earned. It has actually reaffirmed the position of Lagos State as the leader in swimming in Nigeria. It has also further proven that currently, Lagos swimmers under 15 athletes are actually the best across Nigeria and we will continue to do better.

“It’s actually a testament, validation of the resources, support and infrastructural improvement that Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is doing. The manifestation of that investment is what we have seen in the performances of our athletes and the outcomes in terms of multiple gold medals that Lagos athletes have gotten at this event,” said Mr Fatodu.

Elsewhere, Team Lagos also shone in gymnastics, collecting nine medals — four gold, three silver, and two bronze — across different disciplines as the event concluded earlier in the week.

Wednesday brought even more glory for the state as the boys’ volleyball team clinched gold, while the girls’ team are set to contest their own final on Thursday. In addition, the female hockey team will battle for the title on Thursday at the Hockey Pitch in Okpanam.

The female football team also booked their place in the final after edging past Ogun State 2-1 in the semifinals, thanks to a brilliant brace from Kemi Adegbuyi.

As the Games enter their decisive phase, Team Lagos athletes will continue their medal hunt across a wide range of events, including athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, chess, kickboxing, wrestling, squash, tennis, and traditional sports (Abula).

With momentum firmly on their side, Lagos’ dream of reclaiming overall supremacy at the National Youth Games is edging closer to reality.