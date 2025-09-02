Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated Kashim Shettima, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the occasion of his 59th birthday today.

Governor Radda described Mr Shettima as a seasoned statesman, astute administrator, and patriotic leader whose remarkable journey from the banking sector to governance reflects uncommon resilience and competence characteristic of a true leader in national service.

He noted that Mr Shettima’s tenure as Governor of Borno State was marked by courage and compassion during the height of the Boko Haram insurgency, while his leadership in the Senate and now as Vice President continues to demonstrate vision, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity, peace, and prosperity.

Mr Radda further highlighted the Vice President’s active role in steering Nigeria’s economic planning team, noting that his steady hand in shaping reforms has helped to strengthen investor confidence, support small businesses, and open new opportunities for young Nigerians.

He added that Mr Shettima’s interventions in national security dialogues and peace-building efforts reflect his consistent drive to ensure a safer and more united country.

Governor Radda also acknowledged Vice President Shettima’s representation of Nigeria on the global stage, most recently at the United Nations General Assembly, where he eloquently articulated the country’s position on peace, security, and sustainable development.

These contributions, he said, underline the Vice President’s place as not only a national leader but also a respected voice in international affairs.

The Katsina governor further commended Vice President Shettima’s outstanding support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in driving key reforms in governance, economic recovery, security, and international diplomacy, describing him as a pillar of strength within the administration and a reliable partner in the collective progress of the nation.

On behalf of the Government and people of Katsina State, Governor Radda extended warm wishes to Vice President Shettima, praying that Almighty Allah grants him long life, sound health, and greater wisdom to continue offering purposeful leadership and service to Nigeria. He wished the Vice President a memorable birthday celebration in the company of his family, friends, and well-wishers.