The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Tuesday appealed to his supporters to maintain the peace, conduct themselves exemplarily and avoid any acrimonious engagement with anyone, no matter the level of provocation, warning that his aspiration is not worth the precious blood of any Ekiti person.

Mr Oyebanji also appealed to all political leaders to rein in their supporters to give peace a priority, saying that the seed of their ambition should not be nurtured with the blood of followers.

The governor said this in a statewide broadcast in reaction to recent incidents of political violence in some parts of the state ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

He said Ekiti people must be careful not to allow fifth columnists to weaponise the challenges associated with some roads that need rehabilitation to blind them from seeing other roads that the state government and the federal government have rehabilitated.

“It is true that some federal roads need urgent attention in Ekiti, but it is also true that Ekiti State Government has alternative roads that can be used by commuters while the federal government works on the rehabilitation of such roads.

“We must, therefore, not allow mischievous elements to trigger us into blackmailing the federal government on this. Ekiti is not the only state where federal roads need attention, and I am aware that the federal government is working hard to ensure the rehabilitation of these roads commences very shortly,” the governor said.

Speaking on the need for peace before, during and after the election, Mr Oyebanji said, “It was even scary that these attacks came after our initial appeal to stakeholders to maintain the peace and ensure a rancour-free electioneering.

“I once again appeal to my supporters to maintain the peace, conduct themselves exemplarily and avoid any acrimonious engagement with anyone, no matter the level of provocation.

“It should never be heard that members of my party or those sympathetic to us are involved in acts that are capable of instigating violence. My aspiration is not worth the precious blood of any Ekiti person.

The governor said that though the country’s constitution allows a citizen to freely associate and express himself, it must be done within the confines of the law.

“Whereas our Constitution, as a nation, grants all citizens the right to freedom of association and expression, such a freedom must be exercised within the confines of the law. No one is allowed to bully, intimidate or coerce another person, and every Ekiti citizen has a right to freely move around and to peacefully canvas for votes.

“I, therefore, appeal to all political leaders to rein in their supporters to give peace a priority. The seed of our ambition should not be nurtured with the blood of our followers. We must all be committed to the idea that the peace of Ekiti is more important than our individual aspirations.

“On our part, we want to assure our citizens that we are more than resolved to protect our state and to ensure no breakdown of laws and order. While we will not stop anyone from peacefully going about their political activities, the security agencies will be on the alert and will not allow anybody to bloodstain our immaculate name as a peaceful and progressive state,” he said.