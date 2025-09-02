The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has defended the ongoing demolition of shanties and illegal structures in Abuja, insisting that the exercise is aimed at improving security and restoring order within the capital city.

Speaking during his monthly media parley with journalists in Abuja on Monday, Mr Wike said the makeshift settlements had become havens for criminals, including those involved in the notorious ‘one-chance’ robberies and other security threats.

He emphasised that the exercise is a critical component of the government’s commitment to public safety and will continue until all criminal hideouts are cleared.

“We cannot joke with security. Shanties make it possible for criminals to settle and cause problems in the city. We are going to make sure that all illegal occupants anywhere are thrown out. Security is key,” he said.

He dismissed arguments that the demolitions were targeting the poor, saying poverty could not be used as an excuse for crime.

“There is poverty all over the world, but that does not give you room to make people uncomfortable, to kidnap and kill people. Let nobody use that as an excuse,” he said.

Operation Sweep

The demolitions are part of the FCT’s Operation Sweep initiative, which also includes the removal of street beggars and the clearing of illegal structures across the city.

In August, the FCT authorities said it has removed over 273 destitute persons from the streets and impounded 670 vehicles under the initiative.

Demolitions, evictions

The demolition drive has drawn criticism in some quarters, with many describing it as disproportionately targeting the poor.

In the early days of the exercise, a federal high court dismissed a suit filed to prevent Mr Wike from evacuating beggars from the city.

Demolition campaigns have repeatedly displaced thousands. In past operations, slum dwellers were forced out of areas like Lugbe, Iddo Sarki, Aviation Village, and Zone 5 of Lugbe, many with little or no compensation.

Some displaced residents ended up in makeshift IDP camps or the city’s outskirts.

In February 2024 alone, over 15,000 occupants were evicted from Gwarinpa due to shanties blocking the N16 road corridor. Authorities argued the demolitions cleared the way for planned road construction.

In late August 2025, the operations cleared about 1,000 shanties near Bunkoro in Gwarinpa along the RR3–N16 corridor. Indigenous homes were reportedly spared, but the focus remained on structures deemed temporary or unsafe.

Last year, the Senate suspended further FCT demolitions pending investigations, after hearing concerns that due process was not always followed and owners of titled properties were impacted.

The resolution followed a motion raised by Senator Ireti Kingibe, representing the FCT, while noting that the current demolition in the FCT is not in line with due process of court orders.

Human rights advocates and displaced residents have also decried the demolitions. In Ruga community, residents appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene, insisting that many were internally displaced persons who had no alternative housing options and were unfairly targeted.