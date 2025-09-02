The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has described President Bola Tinubu’s newly signed tax laws as “people-centric” and a bold step toward economic reform.

Mr Adediran, who recently returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the remarks on Tuesday when he visited the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, at his residence in Ikeja.

“It takes courage and leadership to introduce such reforms in the face of resistance. The President has once again demonstrated his resolve to put the people first,” Mr Adediran said.

He added that his return to the APC was a commitment to work with the ruling party “for the benefit of Lagos State and Nigeria.”

Mr Obasa, in his remarks, said Mr Adediran’s defection was “a major boost” for the APC in Lagos.

He assured him of full reintegration into the party, describing the APC as “the only political platform that truly reflects the aspirations of Lagosians.”

“We are happy to have you back. This is a very good move,” the Speaker said, praising Mr Adediran’s courage and conviction.

Tinubu’s tax bills

President Tinubu had in June signed into law four tax reform bills recently passed by the National Assembly to include the Nigeria Tax Bill (Ease of Doing Business), which aims to consolidate Nigeria’s fragmented tax laws into a harmonised statute; the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, which will establish a uniform legal and operational framework for tax administration across federal, state, and local governments.

Others are the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, which repeals the current Federal Inland Revenue Service Act and creates a more autonomous and performance-driven national revenue agency— the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS); and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill, which provides for a formal governance structure to facilitate cooperation between revenue authorities at all levels of government.

At the signing ceremony, the president said the reforms would provide a “new lease of life” for Nigerians and future generations, while making the economy more competitive.

“Leadership must help people take off, lead the way, and navigate every turn and twist. We must help them reach their destination. That is what we are doing,” Mr Tinubu said.

Mr Jandor was the PDP’s governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, where he lost to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC.

He left the PDP in March, citing “anti-party activities, internal sabotage, and lack of discipline” as reasons for his resignation.

Days later, he met with President Tinubu and other APC leaders before declaring the ruling party “the better alternative” for him and his supporters.

He credited Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and Seyi Tinubu for encouraging his return.