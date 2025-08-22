The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians about the circulation of counterfeit Cowbell “Our Milk” 12g sachets across the country.

In a statement issued on Friday, the agency said Promasidor Nigeria Limited, the manufacturer and Marketing Authorisation Holder of Cowbell products, raised concerns about fake milk sachets that closely resemble the genuine product.

According to NAFDAC, the counterfeit milk uses unauthorised packaging designs, the company’s trademark, and a cloned NAFDAC registration number.

“Promasidor Nigeria Ltd, which is the Marketing Authorisation Holder and manufacturer of Cowbell “Our Milk” informed the agency about the existence of the product bearing a close resemblance to the genuine Cowbell “Our Milk” 12g sachet Milk,” the statement read.

Promasidor confirmed that the design used on the counterfeit product was last employed in production in September 2023.

Differences between genuine and counterfeit sachets

NAFDAC explained that there are several noticeable differences between the authentic Cowbell 12g sachet milk and the counterfeit version.

The content of the genuine sachet is creamy milk, while the counterfeit does not appear to be milk.

The authentic product also carries the revised PNG artwork with the inscription “Our Creamy Goodness”, while the counterfeit uses the old artwork with the inscription “Our Milk.”

In addition, the batch details on the genuine sachet are laser-printed, whereas the counterfeit carries details printed with ink.

Coding on the original product is done in the designated coding area on the sachet, but the fake version has its coding misplaced in a different section.

The sealing and cutting on the vertical sides of the genuine sachets are done automatically, while those on the counterfeit are rough and appear to have been done manually.

Health risks

The agency warned that consumption of the counterfeit milk presents serious health and safety risks.

It said such products may contain harmful substances, including toxic chemicals, unapproved additives, or diluted ingredients that do not meet food safety standards.

Consumption of counterfeit milk, NAFDAC stressed, could result in foodborne illnesses, allergic reactions, organ damage, or even death in severe cases. Infants, children, pregnant women and the elderly were described as particularly vulnerable to the health risks.

According to the agency, the counterfeit product bears the name Cowbell Our Milk 12g and falsely claims to have been manufactured by Promasidor Nigeria Limited.

The product carries a production date of April 2025 and an expiry date of December 2028.

NAFDAC’s response

NAFDAC said its zonal directors and state coordinators had been directed to conduct surveillance and mop up the counterfeit products from circulation.

It also urged distributors, retailers, and consumers to remain vigilant, buy only from licensed suppliers, and carefully check the authenticity and condition of products before consumption.

The agency encouraged healthcare professionals and consumers to report suspected counterfeit products to the nearest NAFDAC office, through its hotline or by email.

Reports of side effects or adverse events linked to counterfeit food products can also be submitted through NAFDAC’s e-reporting platforms.