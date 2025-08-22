Emmanuel “Geh Geh” Obruste, an acclaimed financial expert, found unexpected fame in 2023 after years of using stories of his financial mismanagement to educate his audience. His breakthrough came courtesy of Mavin Records boss, Michael “Don Jazzy” Ajereh.

On 22 January 2023, Don Jazzy posted a video of Geh Geh speaking on investment literacy on his Instagram page.

According to Geh Geh, the video fetched him more than N500,000 within four hours. Beyond the financial windfall, it also boosted his social media presence, increasing his following on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Humble beginnings

Contrary to claims that Geh Geh “just woke up” as a financial expert, his journey was shaped by life’s difficult turns. In an interview on “The Honest Bunch” podcast, posted on the YouTube page on 6 January, he revealed that he was the son of a headmaster who held a master’s degree.

Yet, he believed getting educated did not guarantee success. He gained admission into university in the 2014/2015 academic session but suffered a major setback when his father died, a man who, despite his academic qualifications, lived and died in poverty.

Before university, Geh Geh had already ventured into business. He owned two motorcycles, managed a fish farm, and headed a private school, all of which were thriving. However, peer pressure, his father’s death, and the fear of ending up in similar poverty as his father pushed him to abandon his ventures.

He sold everything and left for Ghana in 2016 in search of greener pastures, turning to internet fraud. In Ghana, Geh Geh became a romance scammer, making money until he was arrested by the police.

On his release, he had nothing left and eventually resorted to begging on the streets. After enduring several hardships, he returned to Nigeria.

Rather than continuing with fraud, he turned to social media, using his experiences as cautionary tales to advise people against making the same mistakes, particularly selling off their assets in pursuit of uncertain opportunities abroad.

Breakthrough

His turning point came when Don Jazzy reposted one of his videos. That single act transformed Geh Geh’s fortunes, elevating him from obscurity to prominence.

He went on to establish the “GehGeh University of Wisdom and Understanding” in August 2025, a virtual hub for financial literacy that has since become widely discussed.

Geh Geh, who insists he is not a content creator but a financial expert, has continued to attract attention with his virtual lectures since launching his self-styled “university”.

He often teaches on ⁷ and finances, offering advice that has stirred widespread debate.

In many of his lectures, Geh Geh cautioned men against taking on financial responsibilities for women they are not married to.

He further described marriage itself as a “financial mistake” and urged men to avoid dating students, hook-up girls, single mothers, or women with multiple male friends if they hoped to achieve financial success.

On Tuesday, barely a week after establishing the “university,” Geh Geh announced that over 25,000 people watched his first lecture.

He also revealed that uniforms were now available to help distinguish his students from non-members.

However, Geh Geh truly set tongues wagging on Thursday with a lecture titled “Five Ways to Know Toto Way Don Make Gbim”.

The session held on TikTok, which started at 4:00 p.m., attracted over 170,000 live participants. A video he posted later showed the lecture ended with 379,000 attendees.

As in many of his sessions, Geh Geh spoke on the intersections of money and women, a recurring theme in his teachings that frequently fuels online debate.

Gifts

He disclosed that gifts received during the lecture were valued at approximately $30,000, which he described as “life-changing.”

He added that over 177,000 attended the live session.

“Congratulations to me, my school recorded over 170k students today, and the love was massive. I made over 30k dollars. A big thank you to everyone who came to support. Thank you so much, Nigerians, for the love. Over 177,000 people watched my lecture live on TikTok, at Geh Geh University of Wisdom and Understanding, the only university where, once you graduate, women will fear you. They won’t even dare to ask you for money. I am now the first person in Nigeria to have 177,000 people watch me live.

“I didn’t graduate from any school, yet I became the first so-called illiterate to establish an online university in Nigeria’s history. What did I do to deserve this love from you, Nigerians? As an orphan, I never imagined I had hope in this country, but you have shown me otherwise. Forget money, just the gifts alone were worth over $30,000. I won’t take this love for granted, because truly, I don’t know what I did to deserve it. Sometimes I even wonder if someone secretly performed a ritual on my behalf, because this still feels unbelievable”, he said.

Furthermore, he classified himself among great people like Professor Wole Soyinka, the late Greek philosopher and polymath, Aristotle, among others.

Geh Geh noted, “If Nigeria really values people with great minds, then I should be compared to the likes of Aristotle, Wole Soyinka, and others because truly, there’s no difference between their brains and mine.

“While universities like UNIBEN and UNILAG don’t even have 10,000 students each, over 177,000 people enrolled in Geh Geh University in a single day. That makes it the first university in Nigeria to register such numbers at once.”

Graduation

This newspaper gathered that some men designed mock identity cards and posters featuring their photos alongside the university’s name, claiming their student status.

Others created parody textbooks, allegedly part of the university’s curriculum, with subjects such as “Gbimology”, “Oupvuehology”, “Moneyology”, and “Greed Education”, among others.

Some men shared curated certificates online, claiming they had graduated from a satirical “university.” The certificates listed unusual courses they allegedly studied, along with the grades they obtained.

The courses included Financial Happiness and Greed, Opuehnology, Economics and Stinginess, Manipulation and Logistics, and Use of English to Manipulate Girls, among others. Their results showed they scored straight A’s across the board.

In another video, some men were seen taking notes during a mock lecture delivered by Geh Geh in a motor park.

He illustrated his points with examples drawn from the lifestyles of Yahoo boys and girls.

According to him, many Yahoo boys who lost their financial strength also lost the women who once stayed with them, as the women moved on to those who could meet their material needs.

Geh Geh’s teachings triggered a flurry of reactions among netizens, particularly his loyal followers who proudly call themselves “students of Geh Geh University.”

Below are some of the comments.

