A human rights group has appealed to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State to intervene in the alleged “abduction” and detention of a father and his three daughters by police operatives in the state.

In a petition dated 17 August, the group, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, identified the victim as Sunday Chikadibia, 63.

Okechukwu Nwanguma, the group’s executive director, said in the petition that the operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the police in Abia stormed the victim’s residence, “broke doors, looted property, and abducted” him along with his three daughters.

Mr Nwanguma identified the three daughters as Glory, Ngozi, and Ogechi.

He said the incident happened on 12 April in Alaukwu, a community in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of the state.

The executive director said, initially, the operatives neither showed any warrant of arrest nor stated any allegation against the victims.

Mr Nwanguma also lamented that for weeks, the police denied holding them in custody, refused them access to family or legal counsel, but later secretly arraigned them on terrorism charges without evidence and without legal representation of their choice.

“They (the man and his daughters) were remanded in Aba Correctional Centre, where they remain, abandoned, and without further court appearances.

“Meanwhile, police reportedly returned to demolish the family’s house. The mother and wife, Mrs Chioma Chikadibia, traumatised by these events, fell into depression and died on 8 August 2025,” he narrated.

Appeal to Governor Otti

Mr Nwanguma, in the petition, told Mr Otti that the situation had “devastating consequences,” citing Mr Chikadibia’s deteriorating health in detention and Ogechi’s inability to continue her education or sit for her forthcoming examinations.

He said that unless there was an urgent intervention, Ogechi, a final-year student of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), risks losing an academic year, which would compound the injustice already inflicted on her.

“The family’s home, businesses, and livelihood have been destroyed, leaving surviving members destitute.

“This case amounts to a gross abuse of police power, violation of constitutional rights, and a grave miscarriage of justice,” he stated.

“It is unconscionable that in a democracy, citizens can be abducted, hidden, denied due process, and persecuted in this manner.”

Mr Nwanguma appealed to Governor Otti to order an immediate review of the case and secure the release of Mr Chikadibia and his daughters.

He also pleaded with the governor to ensure that Ogechi was urgently enabled to continue her education and sit for her imminent examinations at IMT in Enugu.

The group asked Mr Otti to institute an independent investigation into the raid, unlawful arrests, denial of access, secret arraignment, and demolition of the family house.

They also asked the governor to hold all police operatives who took part in the abuse accountable and ensure that justice was served.

“Provide remedies and compensation to the surviving members of the Chikadibia family for the death of Mrs Chioma, loss of property, unlawful detention, and trauma suffered,” he further appealed.

“This case has already claimed one life. It must not claim more. Justice must not only be done but be seen to be done – for the Chikadibia family, for Abia State, and the rule of law.”

Police silent

The police spokesperson in Abia State, Maureen Chinaka, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking her comments on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, arbitrary arrests and detention by security operatives are not new in Nigeria.

In April, the National Human Rights Commission called for an end to arbitrary arrests, intimidation and harassment of persons, by law enforcement agencies.

The call was in response to rising cases of arbitrary arrests, detention and prosecution of Nigerians by the country’s security operatives.