Josh Okogie delivered a masterclass performance as Nigeria’s D’Tigers overpowered defending champions Tunisia 87–66 in their second Group Stage clash at the 2025 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket in Luanda, Angola, on Friday.

The Houston Rockets guard erupted for a game-high 33 points, adding six rebounds and two assists, as Nigeria made a powerful statement in their quest for a second continental crown.

The win keeps the 2015 champions unbeaten after their opening 77–59 victory over Madagascar.

Nigeria seized early control, taking a 29–16 lead in the first quarter before pulling away with a dominant third period.

The D’Tigers’ offence was efficient, shooting 43% from the field and winning the rebound battle 37–30, while their defence restricted Tunisia’s main threats to isolated scoring bursts.

Omar Abada paced Tunisia with 15 points, and Youssef Toumi contributed 13, but the reigning champions struggled to match Nigeria’s pace and physicality.

The result compounds Tunisia’s woes after their shock 86–65 defeat to Cameroon in the opening game, ending their decade-long unbeaten AfroBasket run.

The Pavilhao Multiusos de Luanda crowd saw a Nigerian side blending NBA pedigree with local grit under coach Mohammed Abdulrahman. The absence of Tunisian stalwarts Makram Romdhane and Radhouane Slimane was evident, as the three-time winners lacked the depth to withstand sustained Nigerian pressure.

With two wins from two games, D’Tigers are well on course for an automatic quarter-final berth, and their statement victory over Tunisia serves notice to the rest of the continent that they remain serious title contenders.

Nigeria close their group campaign next against Cameroon, while Tunisia will look to salvage their hopes against Madagascar.