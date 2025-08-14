The police in Imo State, South-east Nigeria, say they have arrested a suspected homosexual pastor for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in the state.

The pastor, Ikenna Emmanuel, 32, hails from Umuobom, a community in Ideato-South Local Government Area of the state.

He works at Authentic Power City Church.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, said in a statement on Wednesday that operatives also arrested an alleged accomplice, Franklin Chizoba.

How it happened

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said Mr Chizoba allegedly lured the victim to the pastor’s residence on 30 June under the pretext that the pastor would pray for her.

“On arrival, the pastor reportedly gave her a drink. Shortly afterwards, she became dizzy, after which both suspects had unlawful carnal knowledge of her,” the police spokesperson said.

He said, upon receiving the information, police operatives from Orlu Division arrested Mr Chizoba and the pastor.

“During interrogation, both suspects confessed to the offence and further admitted to engaging in homosexual acts.

“They were subsequently charged to court on 12th August, 2025, and remanded at the Correctional Facility, Owerri, pending trial,” he said.

Man kills father in Imo

Mr Okoye said, in a separate operation on 12 August, police operatives arrested a 39-year-old man, Ifeanyi Odinka, for allegedly stabbing his 75-year-old father, Denius Odinka, to death in Amaifeke, a community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The police spokesperson said the son allegedly stabbed the father to death following a dispute over proceeds from a land sale.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

“The murder suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri, for further investigation and prosecution,” he stated.

Mr Okoye said the police in Imo State have reiterated their commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety of all residents.

He urged the residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant and to promptly report to the police all suspicious persons and activities for action.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Nigeria, in 2015, enacted the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act, which outlawed all forms of violence against women and girls, including rape, female circumcision and forceful ejection.

Offenders, on conviction, face life imprisonment or a maximum of 14 years ‘ jail term, depending on the age of the offender and the type of violence committed.

Several persons have been convicted by various courts of rape.

An Ado-Ekiti High Court, in July 2022, sentenced a 49-year-old man, Dele Adeyanju, to four years’ imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl.

A Bauchi High Court, in 2017, sentenced two middle-aged men to life in prison for raping a 40-year-old woman and plucking her eyes.