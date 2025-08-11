President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reappointed Muheeba Dankaka as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission for a second five-year term.
President Tinubu also appointed Mohammed Musa as the Commission’s secretary while retaining Kayode Oladele from Ogun as commissioner.
Mr Oladele, a former House of Representatives member, was appointed by President Tinubu in 2024. He served as the commission’s acting chairman following the expiration of Mr Dankaka’s first-term tenure.
The President renewed the appointment of Lawal Roni, Abubakar Bunu and Eludayo Eluyemi, representing Jigawa, Kebbi and Osun States, for a second term.
The newly-appointed commissioners are:
1. Obina Oriaku, Abia
2. Bema Olvadi Madayi, Adamawa
3. Obongawan Dora Ebong, Akwa Ibom
4. Nnoli Nkechi Gloria, Anambra
5. Babangida Adamu Gwana, Bauchi
6. Tonye Okio, Bayelsa
7. Aligba Tarkende, Benue
8. Modu Mustapha, Borno
9. Stella Ekpo, Cross River
10. Ederin Lovette Idisi, Delta
11. Nwokpor Vincent Nduka, Ebonyi
12. Victor Sabor Edoror, Edo
13. Sola Fokanle, Ekiti
14. Peter Eze, Enugu
15. Ibrahim Baba Mairiga, Gombe
16. Jerry Alagbaoso, Imo
17. Ruth Jumai Ango, Kaduna
18. Muhammad Awwal Nayya, Kano
19. Anas Isah, Katsina
20. Bello Idris Eneye, Kogi
21. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Kwara
22. Isah Jibrin, Niger
23. Ajimudu Bola, Ondo
24. Ayodeji Abas Aleshinloye, Oyo
25. Pam Bolman, Plateau
26. Aaron Chukwuemeka, Rivers
27. Aminu Tambar, Sokoto
28. Bobboi Bala Kaigama, Taraba
29. Jibir Maigari, Yobe
30. Sani Garba, Zamfara
31. Solomon Ayuba Dagami, FCT
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
